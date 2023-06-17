Entertainment
RIP Brett Hadley – Actor who played Carl Williams in ‘The Young and the Restless’ dies at 92
Brett Hadleythe actor who made his name playing Detective Carl Williams in The Young and the Restless from 1980 to 1990 and again from 1998 to 1999 has died.
The 92-year-old died on Wednesday June 14 of sepsis at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, according to his friend, 30, Darcy Lee, The Hollywood Reporter declared. He was a wonderful, gentle and kind man, Lee said of her friend in a statement to the outlet.
In a post, Lee noted Hadley’s final moments, saying, We talked about movies and art…and we laughed a lot! He even made me laugh on his deathbed. She added: “He waited to pass tonight until my show was over and I was out of the theatre. He took his last bow as I got in the car to go home. You go I miss Brett Hadley terribly and thank you for being in my life.
Born September 25, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky, studied acting at the University of New Mexico before joining the Goodman Theater in Chicago. Overall, Hadley has racked up over 30 TV and film credits to her resume, including guest roles on shows such as The FBI, Police Story, Highway to Heaven, Beauty and the Beast, The Colbys, The Incredible Hulk , The Invisible Man and The Waltons, among others.
It is with a heavy heart that I must say goodbye to my sweet friend Brett Hadley, wrote Mary Ann Halpin in a Facebook job. He’s been my friend since I was 19 [sic] old. We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and laughed. I remember us sitting in his recoverable WV outside my apartment in Burbank under a maple tree whose leaves were falling into the car. We were stoned and pretended we were driving across the country. We hiked Mount Whitney with my little brother Johnny who was only 16 at the time (he is now 65). He was at our wedding almost 39 years ago. Brett has had a long acting career. He was 10 years old on The Young and the Restless. I was lucky enough to have a small role on the show as a cowardly woman named Angela. Amazingly, we were in the same scene together. I will miss his playful and deep conversation, his funny affectionate laugh and his sparkling eyes. He took his last bow and gracefully left us yesterday. Thanks to my dear sister Darcy Lee Caplan for having her midwife.
As police detective Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless, Hadley helped introduce Pauls to viewers (Doug Davidson) family then head writer and co-creator William J. Bell decided to expand the Williams clan. The dynamic also included Caroline Conwell who played his deeply religious wife, Mary. Conwell died in 2012.
Rest in peace, Brett, who graced #YR with his talent for many years as Carl Williams, read a tweet posted on The Young and the Restless’ official Twitter account earlier today.
Some of Hadley’s former costars on the daytime drama series shared their feelings about the actor with Soap Opera Digest as news of his death circulated.
The passing of Brett Hadley is such sad news. He was a pleasure to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on set. He was an old-fashioned guy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and always happy to be on stage. His memory speaks of a happy time, when soap operas were at their peak and actors were legendary and larger than life. Rest well, my old friend. We will miss you, shared Beth Maitland (Tracy Abbott).
Brett had the best sense of humor ever and he and Doug [Davidson, ex-Paul] were a deadly pair to attempt to make a scene with. He was a wonderful actor and a big part of Young and Restless at that time. He will be greatly missed, says Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin).
Brett was the nicest guy. The biggest smile and believability of him and Doug Davidson being father and son was like no other! commented Laurelee Bell (Christine Blair).
Hadley is survived by her niece, Diane.
