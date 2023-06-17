Bigg Boss OTT 2: Daisy Shah or Sangeeta Bijlani? Which Bollywood actress is likely to enter the house?





Image Source: FILE IMAGE Daisy Shah, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlan Big Boss OTT 2: With new twists and updates, the creators of the Salman Khan-hosted show have revealed that several high-profile actresses have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In keeping with the tradition of introducing twists to the show, a prominent Bollywood fiva could be seen entering the house, not as a guest but as a contestant. Leaving fans curious and excited, the names that popped up include Sangeeta Bijlani, Sneha Ullal, Zarine Khan, Bhagyashree and Daisy Shah. While the directors have already announced the names of 12 confirmed candidates, the identity of this mysterious actress remains secret. Additionally, reports have been swirling about former porn star, Mia Khalifa, who has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Sunny Leone Will Be Part Of Salman Khan’s Animated Show Sunny Leone in BB OTT 2 Sunny Leone, whose film ‘Kennedy’ recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to make an appearance in Season 2 of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. during his trip to Bollywood. Commenting on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared, “Coming to ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be like going back to basics for me. There are so many memories rushing back as it was one of the turning points in my career. Been up close after the show and I’m all loaded to take it to the next level. So wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even sunnier. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is ready to stream on Jio Cinemas app. Ahead of the premiere, iconic Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made an over-the-top entrance to film sets, setting the tone for the season. Taking OTT at face value, the Dabangg actor was seen atop a double-decker bus and dancing to the beat of the broadcasts electrifying anthem Lagi Bagi, while posing for photographers with his charm and swag inimitable. ABOUT BIGG BOSS OTT 2 This season promises to be a larger than life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists. This season, viewers will have the power to directly engage with the show and influence its outcome, making it an immersive and interactive journey for everyone. Salman Khan at the helm, audiences can expect his unparalleled charm, humor and outspokenness to keep them hooked throughout the season. Speaking of the participants, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani are among the confirmed Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. Bigg Boss 5 famous celebrity Sunny Leone will also be seen in the show . But viewers are wondering if Sunny Leone enters as the surprise 13th contestant OR will she co-host alongside superstar Salman Khan. It will be interesting to find out. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will start streaming on OTT platforms on June 17th. Viewers can catch the show on Jio Cinema and Voot Select and watch it for free. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot Are New BFFS In Town; former kisses Barbiecore in pink outfit | Pictures Latest Web Series News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/ott/bigg-boss-ott-2-daisy-shah-sangeeta-bijlani-bhagyashree-bollywood-actress-is-likely-to-enter-house-2023-06-17-876445 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos