After Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu Makes Shocking Revelation About Bollywood Politics; says ‘I knew it was going to be biased towards foreigners’ | trendy now





Taapsee Pannu gave his strong opinions on the existence of Bollywood camps in a recent interview. “I never had the idea that everything would be fair in the film industry. I always knew it would be biased.” she says!

Recently it was Priyanka Chopra who entwined the masses with her stunning revelations about her departure from Bollywood, the fire has not been lit now which is instead lit by another Bollywood actress, Taapsee Pannu. yes, Taapsee gave him some strong opinions on the same in a recent interview. The actress kept her heart open to the media and expressed her experience and opinions. Priyanka’s take on Bollywood We still haven’t forgotten how Desi girl Priyanka Chopra made headlines with her reason to jump over Bollywood for the American film industry. According to her, she didn’t like the way things work in the Indian entertainment industry. Moreover, she made some shocking revelations about Bollywood where she talked about her camps and politics which hamper the growth of celebrities in general. And so she flew over seas and oceans to give Hollywood a chance! Read also : Make this monsoon your most memorable; Some of the best monsoon destinations available in India What does Taapsee Pannu say? Tapsee Pannu is one of the best actresses in the industry, but now the same actress has similar opinions as Priyanka Chopra. Yes, in a recent interview, she discussed the same topic vividly. She told the source that the availability of camps in Bollywood has not been unknown to people but rather for ages since the industry boomed. She also said that every actor has the right to decide who they want to work with and confessed that she has long been known for the unfair aspects of the industry. “I never had the idea that everything would be fair in the film industry. I always knew it would be biased. So why bring it up now?” she further adds saying, “The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all of this you still decide to be in this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain more late .” The next films of Taapsee Meanwhile, on the work front, the “Pink” actress has so many big plans ahead. According to the sources, she will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie ‘Dunki’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the release dates of which have yet to be revealed. – PTC PUNJABI

