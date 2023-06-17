K-Pop company SM Entertainment leads best music stocks week in months – Billboard





SM Entertainment shares have gained 15.3% this week, making the K-pop company the biggest gainer among 21 music stocks on the Billboard Global Music Index. Although the company was not the subject of any major news generally affecting earnings, investments or share price partnerships, its shares nevertheless reached KRW 117,600 ($92.07), carrying the gain since the start of the year at 53.3%. It’s not just SM Entertainment, though. K-pop is booming in 2023. Shares of indexes of fellow South Korean music company HYBE gained 6.1% this week and gained 71.5% in 2023. Outside of the index, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment have gained 100.6% and 88.4%, respectively, since the start of the year. With 16 of its 21 stocks in positive territory this week, the Billboard Global Music Index improved 5% to 1,334.28, its best one-week performance since November. The main contributors to the value of the indices posted strong single-digit gains. Spotify improved 6.3% to $159.99, Universal Music Group gained 3.8% to 20.16 euros ($22.11) and Warner Music Group jumped 9.3% to 27, $16. Meanwhile, Live Nation gained 7.2% to $90.18 and on Thursday June 15th it closed above $90 for the first time since September 15th. Two other stocks posted double-digit gains this week. Streaming company LiveOne added 13.3% to $1.53, taking its year-to-date gain to 137.6%, while Sphere Entertainment Co. climbed 10.9% to 29.29 $. Since Sphere spun off MSG Entertainment’s concert promotion business on April 20, its shares have risen more than 14%. On September 29, U2 will launch the MSG Sphere at The Venetian with a residency that will run until December 16. While stocks were generally up this week, music stocks fared better than major indexes. The S&P 500 gained 2.6% to 4,409.59, its best week since March. The Nasdaq composite improved 3.2% to 13,689.57, also marking its best week since March. Outside the US, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.6% to 2,625.79, while the UK’s FTSE 100 gained 1.1% to 7,642.72. German promoter and ticketing company CTS Eventim posted the biggest drop of the week at 18.2%, making it the only music stock in the index with a double-digit loss. As Billboard reported on Wednesday, the German company’s share price fell precipitously in the two days following a critical segment of the German public television program ZDF Royal Magazine.

