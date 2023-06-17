Entertainment
Tickets on sale now for the Petals & Pathways Tour
SEQUIM – Tickets are available now for the 28th annual Petals and Pathways Home Garden Tour, which will highlight six gardens in the Sequim area next Saturday.
Self-guided tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24. Early bird tickets are $15. On the day of the visit, tickets will cost $20.
Tickets can be purchased at Sequim at Over the Fence, Sunny Farms Country Store, and Co-op Farm & Garden; and in Port Angeles at the Port Book and News, Swain’s General Store and the Airport Garden Center.
Online tickets can be purchased until Sunday at clallammgf.org
The Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County has been hosting these tours for many years.
These tours along with the annual plant sale at Woodcock Demonstration Gardens help support foundation projects such as the Youth Enrichment Program, Woodcock Demonstration Gardens, Fifth Street Plots in Port Angeles, and many courses and free demonstrations in the community.
The home gardens presented this year show ideas for greenhouse cultivation, horizontal planting, spaces for reflection and relaxation and a diversity of design, accessibility and creativity.
Each garden has a name that reflects its uniqueness.
Descriptions are by Master Gardeners.
Sanger Sterling Garden
A whimsical woodland playground “on the road less travelled”, this garden has been a treasured place for its owners to visit on vacation and spend time dreaming up future plans.
For 10 years the owners have lovingly cared for the property making regular visits to organize picnics and barbecues for family and friends. Then in 2010 they moved permanently and started building a house with their own hands and adding a greenhouse and gardens galore.
Source of Life Farm
The Haley family arrived at McFarland Farm in 1989. The garden sits at the foot of Burnt Mountain, in the middle of a soil-rich, long-abandoned pasture.
Jean Haley created the foundations of this garden. Since 2018, Sandy Haley has been renovating and personalizing the garden space with the intention of creating a sacred and restorative place of reflection and access to nature.
The verdant landscape features over 50 plants and trees with a celebration of 30 different roses, ancient apple and pear trees, a berry garden and a unique greenhouse.
English-inspired garden
When John and Judy Farnsworth moved to this area of Ohio 18 years ago, the site of their home was a building lot with a tree, some bushes and grass.
Over the years it has transformed into a beautiful garden with a unique mix of ornamental trees, shrubs and perennials. With the influence of many trips to the beautiful gardens of England and gardening books, the owners have transformed their yard into an inviting experience.
Recycled Treasures
Blending a flat, grassy backyard with ingenuity, a flair for “rustic country,” and a passion for plants, Cherie Higbee fashions intriguing garden design with botanical and upcycled treasures.
From conifers to sedums to Japanese maples that grace the collection, variety and abundance abound.
It’s a visual feast and a one-of-a-kind Higbee original. A crowd favorite from the 2017 Petals and Pathways tour, this garden has matured and has new plantings and surprises.
All in a small space
Form and function describe the transformation of this small batch. What started out surrounded by grass and weeds turned into a small, high yielding orchard.
Compact areas including shrubs, perennials, and green space in the front yard provide attention-grabbing pops of color to the home.
The rear garden features raised vegetable beds, sugar cane plants, an herb garden and colorful planters surrounding the patio.
Maestros Mountain Views
This property is a contemporary 2.5 acre family retreat that began as undeveloped land purchased in 2004 when Douglas fir and hemlocks were planted along the west for privacy.
A ditch pump and a well were then added for irrigation. Trucks full of manure from a local dairy farm and sawdust from a mill were brought in to amend the soil.
The construction of the small modern country house began in 2005 with the addition over the last 17 years of several outbuildings, including a studio, a shed and a pumping station. These structures are connected by stone pathways and mixed borders of native plants such as salal and vine maple. The individual charm of each building, along with clever landscaping, belies their functionality.
