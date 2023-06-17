Hellfest 2023 / Hollywood’s Best Vampires Steal the Show

Hellfest 2023. “You don’t often see vampires out in the sun,” Alice Cooper says with a mischievous grin. The Hollywood Vampires made their return to Hellfest, and while it was a beautiful, beautiful day, that didn’t slow the band down.

Hollywood Vampies – Hellfest Festival 2023, Clisson. Photo: Georgia Brittain/MetalTalk

Alice, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and company played a fantastic set of their own songs (I Want My Now, Boogieman Suprise) and a selection of covers dedicated to their “dead drunk friends”.

Hollywood Vampies – Hellfest Festival 2023, Clisson. Photo: Georgia Brittain/MetalTalk

Johnny Depp, with one foot still in the cast and still fantastic, took the lead in People Who Died and a glorious cover of David Bowie’s Heroes before Alice Cooper dedicated a rousing cover of Baba O’Riley to Keith Moon and John Entwistle.

Hollywood Vampies – Hellfest Festival 2023, Clisson. Photo: Georgia Brittain/MetalTalk

Calling them the ultimate cover band is true, but it’s also selling them short. The Hollywood Vampires played one of the most enjoyable sets of the weekend so far and have far more chemistry on stage than many supergroups that have graced this stage. Outstanding.

Hollywood Vampies – Hellfest Festival 2023, Clisson. Photo: Georgia Brittain/MetalTalk

Hollywood Vampies – Hellfest Festival 2023, Clisson. Photo: Georgia Brittain/MetalTalk

Hollywood Vampies – Hellfest Festival 2023, Clisson. Photo: Georgia Brittain/MetalTalk

