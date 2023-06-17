Camp Villages wraps up week 2 of family fun | News | Daily Sun Villages

The second week of Camp Villages has passed, making young and old laugh.

This week’s events invited kids to keep the beat on drums and other percussive instruments, dunk in water in the name of fun, and use their imaginations to create their own superhero costumes and identities. .

It was also a chance for the villagers to be closer to their grandchildren, some of whom live thousands of miles away.

If they’re not having fun, I’m not doing it right, said Steve Turner, who led the Drum, Dance and Teamwork session. No matter the age, participants always find a way to have fun.

Drumming, dancing and teamwork

It’s Monday, and Steve Turner is mesmerizing his students. The founder and lead entertainer of the Giving Tree Music Drum Circle near Tampa has more than 60 kids and grandparents at the Drum, Dance and Teamwork Gathering at Rohan Recreation keeping up with the beat without issue.

You know it’s fun and not a drum lesson, right? Turner asked the group, who responded with a resounding yes.

There’s no wrong way to play the drums, hit the drumsticks or shake the tambourine, he continued. The more you smile, the better your instruments sound.

For nearly an hour, the children and their grandparents followed Turner’s lead, banging several types of drums and other percussion instruments. Turner even asked a few of the kids to lead the way without complaining.

I knew my granddaughter would love it, said Linden Village Pam Pierson.

His granddaughter, Sophia Pierson, 12, from Oveido, agreed.

I just wanted to drum, and this is the best place to do it, she laughs.

Wednesday Wacky Water Games

Why are you guys here? Chris Iannello asked the more than 20 children gathered outside Coconut Cove Recreation on Wednesday.

Get wet! cried the children in unison. We want to get wet!

It’s the spirit, says Iannello. Let’s go.

The kids and their grandparents followed Iannello and fellow counselor Andy Shpur behind Coconut Cove Recreation, where they indulged in four rounds of water play that guaranteed all the kids and counselors would get soaked.

During Wacky Wednesday Water Games, children played a version of the children’s classic Duck Duck Goose where they poured trickles of water over the heads of those they didn’t want to chase and threw a cup of water on the chosen hunter.

We like to call this game Drip, Drip, Drop, Iannello said, to laughter from the kids and some moans from the grandparents.

They also held team relays where kids filled a sponge with water and ran to the other end of the field, then emptied the sponge into a second bucket. Another game saw children fill a cup with water and run across the field before returning to throw the water over the heads of subsequent teammates.

The day ended with a t-shirt relay, where teams of six children soaked a t-shirt in water, put it on, then ran around the field before giving the t-shirt to the next teammate and repeat the process. The four teams celebrated by pouring buckets of water over the councillors.

Riley Sullivent, 5, and her 4-year-old sister, Reagan, were among those having fun getting wet.

I enjoyed helping Reagan with the sponge race, Riley said. It’s fun to do these games together.

Up, Up and Away Superhero Day

On Thursday morning at Colony Cottage Recreation, the next generation of heroes participated in Up, Up and Away Superhero Day, a Camp Buckaroos activity for kids ages 3-6.

Call me Super Emma! shouted Emma Miller, 3, of Wildwood, who was coloring a face mask with her village grandmother, Sherron Miller. When I grow up, I will be a hero.

And I’m going to be Super Delilah, added Delilah Dube, 6, of Plant City, who was with her grandmother, Kelly Dube, of St. Catherine Village. Or I’ll be Magic Super Delilah. I’m not sure yet.

They were among more than a dozen kids who designed their own masks and capes, showed off their hero skills, and learned a thing or two about what it takes to be a superhero.

Being a superhero means being kind and helpful to friends, family and elders, said Bernadette Cecchini, who helped lead the rally. It’s what’s on the inside, not the outside, that makes you a superhero.

The kids ended the day with a little superhero action training, which involved jumping, running in place and other simple exercises.

Camp Villages runs until August 4. The list of events and registration can be found at campingvillages.com or any At Your Service location.

Registration for the second half of camp opens Thursday.

Lead writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or [email protected]