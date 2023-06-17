Brandi Carlile & Friends will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on October 14





9-time GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile will perform a special show at the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl alongside surprise guests on Saturday, October 14. Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Carliles’ official fan club The Bramily will once again have early access to tickets, with pre-sale registrations now open. Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com/tour. Citi is the official show card of the Hollywood Bowl. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets starting this Tuesday, June 20 at 12:00 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For more details on the presale, visit www.citiententertainment.com. The newly confirmed show adds to another triumphant year for Carlile, who hosted their unique Echoes Through The Canyon event last weekend, which included Carliles’ annual concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchells Joni Jam, where Mitchell was joined on stage by Carlile, Mumford, Russell, Celisse, Annie Lennox, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, Blake Mills and Wendy & Lisa. About the Joni Jam, The New York Times said: Calling the show miraculous doesn’t sound like hyperbole. It was inspiring to watch, while Pitchfork called it a jaw-dropping three-hour show. Carlile recently released a new rendition of Diana Ross’ 1978 famed Homemade, The Wiz, which featured in the penultimate episode of Ted Lasso’s third season. The new song is the latest studio work from Carlile, who has also produced such acclaimed projects as Brandy Clarks and Tanya Tuckers’ self-titled new album Sweet Western Sound, as well as Joni Mitchell’s upcoming new album, Joni Mitchell At Newport ( out July 28). Carlile is a singer, songwriter, performer, producer, 9-time GRAMMY award winner, New York Times best-selling author and activist who is known as one of the most respected voices in music. In addition to his celebrated career, Carliles’ acclaimed album In These Silent Days earned him three awards this year at the GRAMMYs for Best American Album, Best Rock Song (Broken Horses) and Best Rock Performance (Broken horses). Following the release of In These Silent Days, Carlile released his self-released In The Canyon Haze last fall, a deluxe edition of the album featuring Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each track, as well as a David Bowies rendition. Space Oddity. Widely loved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with Joni Mitchell, Elton John, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Brandy Clark and more, received the Billboards Women In Music Trailblazer Award, CMTs Next Women of Country Impact Award and has received several honors from the Americana Music Association. In addition to being a musician and author of the New York Times best-selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), Carlile remains committed to social activism and advocacy. Along with the Hanseroth twins, Carlile founded the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by giving voiceless people a variety of initiatives, including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The IF Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. To date, they have raised over $4 million for local causes. Carlile lives in rural Washington State with his wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah. BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMS TOUR DATES

BOLD on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT

June 24-25Vienna, VAOut & About Festival at Wolf Trap

July 24Toronto, ONRogers Centre*

July 9Marshfield, MALevitate Music Festival

July 21Brookville, NYTilles Center for the Performing Arts+

July 22Brookville, NYTilles Center for the Performing Arts+

July 26Cincinnati, OHGreat American Ball Park*

August 3New York, NYCiti Field*

August 4Selbyville, DEFreeman Arts Pavilion+

August 5 Pittsburgh, PAPNC Park*

August 16Detroit, MIComerica Park*

Aug 17Madison, WIBreese Stevens Field#

August 19Fargo, NDFargodome*

Aug. 21Omaha, NECharles Schwab Field*

August 27St. Louis, MOFestival of Evolution

August 29St. Paul, MNMinnesota State Fair^

August 31Highland Park, ILRavinia Festival #

September 1Interlochen, MIKresge Auditorium

September 8 Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheater

September 9 Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheater

September 14Louisville, KYFestival Bourbon & Beyond

September 16Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center

September 18Philadelphia, PACitizens Bank Park*

September 19Philadelphia, PACitizens Bank Park*

September 22Nashville, TNGeodis Park*

September 23Huntsville, ALOrion Amphitheater

September 25San Antonio, TXAlamodome*

September 27Houston, TXMinute Maid Park*

September 29Dallas, TXGlobe Life Field*

October 3San Diego, CASnapdragon Stadium*

October 7Las Vegas, NVAAllegiant Stadium*

October 9Phoenix, AZChase Field*

October 14Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl**

*with P!NK

+ special personal exhibition

#with special guest Brandy Clark

^ with special guest Wynonna Judd

with special guest Katie Pruitt

with special guest Tanya Tucker

**Brandi Carlile and friends

