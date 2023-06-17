COMIC RELIEF WITHDRAWALS: Old Chevy Affirms Family Love | News, Sports, Jobs

I don’t remember my father ever saying he loved me. It’s not that he didn’t care about mom, my sister and me. It’s just that the subject of love was something our parents were uncomfortable talking about. Dad did what his father had done before him: work hard to take care of his family. Mom also worked part-time. They made sure we were safe, fed, went to school and to church every week. Life never looked much different than the other kids in our neighborhood.

As a teenager, then a student, I began to feel an emptiness inside, but I had a hard time understanding what it was. There was something missing in the relationship with my parents – dad in particular. I’ve come to recognize that people who care about other people usually tell them that, and I’ve never heard of dad saying he cares about me. I was particularly upset once when my sister revealed that my dad had brought my semester note card to his office to make photocopies, apparently bragging about my efforts to my colleagues in the office as well as his sisters. Why would he brag to others without ever sharing his approval with his son?

A chasm between us grew over the years after graduation from college, marriage and the arrival of children. The words I was waiting for still failed me. Dad denying the affirmation led me to believe that I didn’t deserve it or wasn’t worth it as a person. I was a failure. I had often failed to get the right wrench he wanted from the tool box, or nail the shingles to the roof straight enough, to sand the bottom of the boat as smooth as needed or other failures that all young people know as they learn. Maybe my grades, my marriage, my kids weren’t good enough for dad. It was no wonder I was pushed to become a dentist, striving to perfect small things. Surely there was someone my best efforts could please.

Our parents bought a 1955 Chevrolet Del Rae two-door sedan in December 1954. A photo shows my sister and I standing by its front fender the day the car joined our family. What a journey! He took us to grandparents, on vacation and to school. Mom sometimes took us to the drive-in too. Dad’s dad must have liked the car too. Although we never found out why, Dad traded Grandpa’s ’55 Del Rae for his ’49 Chevy. Over 65 years later now, the memory of going to the grocery store with Grandpa remains clear, as he raced the 55’s engine in second gear, rarely pushing the speedometer past 15 mph . When Grandpa died in 1963, Dad sold the ’49 and the ’55 came back to us since Grandma didn’t drive. Dad mainly drove him to work.

Obtaining a driver’s license in 1966 made it possible to drive our station wagon with automatic transmission. While nice to have wheels (loaned by parents), a station wagon wasn’t likely to attract attention while cruising Main Street on a Saturday night. My senior year, Dad decided I could stay home during the week for school while he and Mom went fishing in the Ozarks. It was clarified that the ’55 with its shifter was prohibited. But, shortly after the boat disappeared down the street, I lay down under the dash of the Chevy, located the speedometer cable, and disconnected it. A friend soon arrived and we headed out for a night out to impress the girls – or so we hoped. Even a six-cylinder can sometimes cause tires to squeal.

Shortly before mom and dad got back from the fishing trip, the speedometer was plugged in, the gas tank came back to the mark, and the car came back to the exact position it was in when they got gone. We had ruled the world for four days and the ending was much better than Ferris Bueller. Many years later, I felt safe telling Dad the story of what I had done. For once, we laughed together.

The blessing of driving the ’55 finally came after high school. It was a reliable college ride, but not a head turner. I parked it in the far parking lot and drove the extra distance to class to avoid any door noise until I bought a newer model car to drive to grad school . Dad asked me to sell the ’55, but I shared my desire to hang on to it. It was stored in Grandma’s garage until she died, then moved to a family friend’s warehouse. Dad continued to periodically check whether it was worth keeping. I repeated the desire to restore it and drive it again one day.

When dad retired in 1986, he built a one-space garage behind the one he and his dad had built 40 years earlier. The old Chevy was hauled home and pushed into the new structure. For the next ten years, Dad worked to restore the special family treasure. Although he was able to repair or rebuild most parts that needed attention, he would sometimes purchase an entirely new part. Any new element was considered only if the repair of the old one was impossible. As children, the repairmen never came to our house. Dad fixed everything himself. The car never went to a shop for repair. Dad took care of it in the garage, even though the whole engine had to be redone (under my supervision). Later, as an adult, every visit to Kansas included a trip to the garage to check on the old Chevy’s progress, see what problems had been fixed and what still needed to be done.

Visiting my parents late during the restoration process, Dad took me to the garage like he always did. He was simmering on paint colors and wanted my opinion. Three different shades of yellow had been sprayed on separate scrap squares. It was clear to both of us that a shadow of one was off and not worth considering. “I think this one is the closest to the original color,” Dad said pointing to one of the other two. “We should use this one.”

Looking at them, I disagreed. Long before it faded from years of sun oxidation and lack of wax, I felt the intensity of the color was brighter. “Dad, I think this one, the brightest yellow, is how I remember the car when it was new.” I said

“So that’s the color we’ll use,” he has answered.

Dad has always been quite a stubborn man. Growing up (and as an adult), I knew never to question his authority. He invariably determined what was right, rarely seeking other thoughts on a subject. I grew weary as he expounded on one subject or another, never soliciting my thoughts on anything (except perhaps his teeth). Dad was always responsible for the world around him. I was puzzled as to why he had accepted my color choice.

When he finished restoring the ten-year-old car in 1996, Dad arranged to ship the ’55 Chevy to North Dakota. The following year, my parents visited Minot together for the last time, which gave them the opportunity to give them a ride in the old Chevy. But dad never drove the car after it was restored. When I stopped that day to switch places with him, Dad said: “I don’t need to drive her.”

After dad died in 1997, I thought about our relationship a lot more. The statements of “this is the color we are going to use” And “I don’t need to drive it” were clues revealing his motivation during ten years spent restoring this old car. It was dad’s way of telling me he loved me. Although he could never say those words, he could invest the last ten years of his life to demonstrate how much he loved me. It was the same love he had learned from his father: take care of your family.

Before he died, Dad saw the video recording of his grandson and I leading the Minot State Homecoming King and Queen in a parade outside Oak Park. He knew they’d had the choice of riding in one of the old cars in the park the morning of the parade. They chose to ride in the ’55 Chevy. He was as proud as me.

The car is now in storage. It comes out if the sun is shining, the street is dry and the forecast is perfect. Every nut and bolt in the engine compartment shines like new. The car looks better now than it might have looked the day it first rolled down our driveway in Wichita, Kansas, and my sister and I stood so proudly beside it to a photo.

I understand now that dad loved me, that I’m good enough for God and for myself. Love affirms itself every time I turn on our old family treasure for a walk. I don’t need dad’s words anymore. It was in everything he did for his parents, my sister, my mother and me for the first 47 years of my life. I just didn’t understand it. With a lot of help, I learned to tell our children and grandchildren that I love them. While that may be enough, I hope one day they too will feel love through the things Rita and I are able to do for them.

In First Corinthians, Paul told his disciples, “In everything you do, in everything you say, do it for the glory of God. Maybe Paul missed telling the whole story. He would have done well to have pushed his reflection further to remind us that in everything those around us do or say, we must recognize the glory and the love that God has for us, as well as the love that those around us who cannot say the words have in their hearts.

Sommers is a retired Minot orthodontist, violinist with the Minot Symphony Orchestra and author of the book, “Retirement? You can’t handle the truth!





