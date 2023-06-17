AMC Entertainment (AMC) is sinking more than just broader markets: What you need to know





In the last trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $4.70, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. That change lagged the S&P 500’s daily 0.37% loss. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones lost 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%. As of today, shares of the movie theater operator have lost 6.11% in the past month. Over the same period, the consumer discretionary sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%. Investors are hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is expected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate calls for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, up 8.04% from the prior year period. Looking to the full year, our Zacks consensus estimates suggest analysts expect earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.22% and +13.96%, respectively, from last year. Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term trading trends, which may change frequently. Thus, positive revisions to estimates reflect analysts’ optimism about the company’s business and profitability. Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated to short-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that takes into account these estimation changes and provides an actionable rating system. The Zacks ranking system ranges from #1 (strong buy) to #5 (strong sell). It has a remarkable track record of third-party audited success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has risen 1.34% . AMC Entertainment currently sports a Zacks rank of #3 (Hold). The story continues The recreation and leisure services industry is part of the consumer discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks industry ranking of 55, which places it in the top 22% of over 250 industries. The Zacks Industry Rankings are ranked from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Ranking of individual companies in each of these industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1. To follow AMC in upcoming trading sessions, be sure to use Zacks.com. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Share Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com, click here. Zacks Investment Research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amc-entertainment-amc-dips-more-214522091.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos