Review: Scott C. Johnson’s captivating “The Con Queen of Hollywood”

Review The Con Queen of Hollywood: The Hunt for the Evil Genie By Scott C. Johnson

You might get a dizzy feeling while tearing The Hollywood Scammeras if the ground under your feet slowly dissolves with each page turned.

Much like its subject, a possibly psychopathic fraudster who specialized in impersonating powerful female entertainment executives, Scott C. Johnson’s book is a shapeshifter, moving from a true crime investigation to a memoir. , a travel diary, a review of mythology, linguistics and journalistic ethics. While he sometimes rips off more than he can chew, he does it in an exciting way and with writing precision. And despite the thematic depths it taps into, it’s a rocket ship of a book that can and should be consumed in a headlong rush for maximum effect.

We begin in a shroud of mystery. A series of artists and artisans, a cinematographer, a screenwriter, a still photographer, receive compelling, unexpected and elaborate solicitations for what look like dream projects working in Indonesia.

The person snagging the cinematographer and photographer (among others) claims to be Hollywood powerhouse Amy Pascal. Pascal strings them through a steady stream of phone calls, emails and video calls (always with the camera off), sending them wandering through foreign lands, sometimes verbally insulting them, while insisting on the fact that they will soon be reimbursed for their financial expenses. . And then, Pascal or, sometimes, Wendi Murdoch or Christine Hearst Schwarzman or Kathleen Kennedy disappears like a Keyser Sze of the digital age.

It’s a crazy story, and Johnson, a longtime journalist and foreign correspondent, takes it in unusual but usually fruitful directions. A private detective, a woman from New Jersey, enters the scene and discovers the true identity of the scammer. The same goes for Johnson, who embarks on his own obsessive journey into the heart of darkness. If you haven’t been keeping up with recent news and want to tackle the outstanding book (the culprit was recently cleared for extradition to the United States), now might be a good time to stop reading.

Hargobind Tahilramani was born in Indonesia, the third child of an Indian family he appears to have tormented from an early age. Deeply antisocial, prone to violent tantrums and long conversations with imaginary friends, he became engrossed in movies, television, and automated phone sex and became a master mimicry.

Tahilramani spent time in the United States, where he was active in the world of academic speech and debate, and once terrorized two academic debaters by threatening them over the phone with the voice of Cate Blanchett. He was eventually imprisoned for making terrorist bomb threats in his native country, where he had also been committed to mental institutions. One of her two sisters, instead of using her real name, just calls her Monster.

Sadistically unbalanced and highly imaginative, the Con Queen makes Patricia Highsmiths Tom Ripley look like a top amateur. And it proves utterly fascinating to Johnson, who uses its subject as a springboard to a variety of reflections and paths of self-discovery.

It’s a risky move; as journalists, we are often told that we are not the story. On the other hand, we were also reminded to write down what we know. Whatever your favorite adage, an author has to master their craft to navigate in the first person.

Johnson may slip here and there as he slips down his chosen rabbit holes, but his gambits are more than worth it to readers. Detours into his own family history, Indonesian mythology, predator/prey mindset and his own motivations as a journalist not only help illuminate his main target; they also remove layers of deadpans and turn the book into a more visceral experience.

At one point, Johnson draws inspiration from Janet Malcolms’ 1990 book The Journalist and the Murderer and its controversial opening salvo: Any journalist who isn’t too stupid or self-indulgent to notice this going on knows that what he is doing is morally indefensible. (Malcolm was, of course, a journalist.)

As Johnson tracks Tahilramani, locates him in England (where he was working on various scams and moonlighting as a food blogger) and engages him in a series of long and exhausting conversations, he floats in and out of sympathy for the devil, and comes to question his own motives and his complicity.

Con Queen is largely the story of a disturbed individual and the havoc he may have caused. But it’s also about the transactional nature of life itself, about why we do what we do and believe what we choose to believe.

The Con Queen, after all, couldn’t have succeeded if her marks hadn’t walked eagerly into the traps he had set. Tahilramani may just want to watch the world burn, but the rest of us, or most of us anyway, are after something else. The Con Queen of Hollywood haunts us with the question of what it could be. Equally important, it also happens to be one heck of a yarn.

