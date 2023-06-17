Father’s Day 2023: 5 Unforgettable Bollywood Dads We All Wanted To Have Growing Up!





We don’t need a special day to celebrate the most important man in our lives, do we? However, as Father’s Day is celebrated on June 18, let’s take a look at some of the silver screen’s most iconic dads! Dharamvir Malhotra Agencies Remember the loving, supportive and lively Pops of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Played to perfection by Anupam Kher, Raj’s (Shah Rukh Khan) dad was the epitome of the coolest dad to us 90s kids. At a time when most Indian parents were obsessed with scores and frowned when the kids fell in love, Pops was totally into his son’s choice of life partner and urged him to be there for his dulhania (wife)! Rohit Kumar Agencies Although the 1995 film Akele Hum, Akele Tum is more about an estranged couple reuniting, a heartbreaking bond between a single father and his son was an important part of the story. Aamir Khan was perfect as a young father trying to cope with separation and be a loving father to his son. The song Tu Mera Dil, Tu Meri Jaan is still relevant for all young fathers who are trying to bond with their children. Jaiprakash Paswan Agencies When it comes to talking about on-screen fathers, how can we forget Jaiparakash Paswan, aka Jai, the resourceful and shrewd protagonist of Chachi 420? Played by an impeccable Kamal Haasan, Jaiprakash was a strong and resilient father who can do anything, even undergo a temporary gender reassignment to be near his daughter! Rahul Khanna Agencies Rahul Khanna (played by SRK in his best form) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made single parenthood look deceptively easy. Sometimes passionate, sometimes stubborn and possessive, Rahul was the epitome of a loving father who can easily transition from playmate to caretaker!Mahavir Singh Phogat Agencies It is said that having a strong support system can do wonders for boosting our self-esteem. And when you have a father who is willing to fight the world for you and has unwavering faith in your abilities, it does wonders for your sense of confidence. Aamir Khans, the brave former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat – the protagonist of Dangal was the driving force – of his daughters’ personal mentorship, from their training in the ABCs of wrestling to wrestling tooth and nail with social norms for his daughters, Phogat was the father all daughters dream of.

