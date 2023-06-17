Billy Strings’ homecoming is triumphant at Pine Knob – Macomb Daily

It was far from Muir, where he grew up and cut his musical teeth. But a sold-out Pine Knob Musical Theater still felt like home for Michigan native Billy Strings on Friday night, June 16.

“It’s good to be back here, baby,” the 30-year-old singer, guitarist and bandleader told the crowd as he took the stage and the feeling was certainly mutual. It was an audience, after all, who had witnessed Strings’ rise from porch picker to international stardom, including a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2021 for his album “Home” and an Americana Music Award. as artist of the year just for the last year. Strings (born Apostol) has performed on the best festival stages in the world, but being at Pine Knob for his biggest headlining date in his home country – before his “fellow Michiganders” – was clearly special.

“I never thought we would play here,” he noted at one point. “My mum tells me about the concert she saw here in the 70s and 80s…how it was before,” then added, “She’s here now so I guess I can get an update.”

That sense of occasion brought about a particularly inspired performance by Strings and his nimble quintet of fellow virtuosos – banjoist Billy Falling, mandolinist Jarrod Walker, violinist Alex Hargreaves and bassist Royal Mast. Stating that “we’ll pick out some for you,” their brand of contemporary bluegrass is a big tent, blending the flavors of country, folk, jazz, and rock; after all, you won’t find many bands covering both Bill Monroe (“Dusty Miller”) and Jimi Hendrix Experience (“Love or Confusion”). Audiences of Strings on Friday testified to the blurry impact his music has had as well, unifying checks, overalls and trucker caps with tie-dye and patchouli in an ecstatic, psychedelic hoedown.

Strings called himself a reformed heavy metal player, saved when he heard the Stanley Brothers’ “Rank Stranger” (which he played on Friday) on a tape in his mother’s car years ago. But while bluegrass was the root, Friday’s shows demonstrated how the floating-fingered string grew out of form, using effects pedals to add tones and textures to his guitar and take songs in a variety of sonic tangents (not to mention metal-worthy punch to the dots). The show itself, meanwhile, followed the familiar mold of the Grateful Dead and other jam bands – two sets of 70 minutes (approximately) with a 20-minute intermission, a bank of lights that swirled around the pavilion to illuminate the audience and lots of improvisation, abandoning the prepared set list when inspiration struck.

The strings and company also mixed well-performed songs with extended epics, the latter including expansive renditions of “Hide and Seek”, “Fire Line”, “Highway Hypnosis” and a particularly murderous “Away From the Mire”, all of which allowed the band members to swap their solos and strings to work their guitar through an array of sounds and feels that played well in the space. The dynamics were also perfect; the quintet was subtle at times, explosive at others, riding a sort of sonic sine wave that had no roadmap but always reached a satisfying destination. If you were paid a dollar for every note played, you would probably be able to buy Taylor Swift tickets to a stadium.

The band could also be fast and tight, kicking off the evening with the tempo “Red Daisy” and peppering antics through Rosalie Sorrels’ “Rock Salt and Nails”, the sweet “Love Like Me” and a cover of Bill and James Monroe. “Tall Pines” sung by mandolinist Walker.

The night ended too quickly, with Strings proclaiming near Pine Knob’s curfew, “We’re out of time…I hate this so much!” before returning to the traditional “Red Rocking Chair” in the final minutes. But he also promised that his Michigan compatriots could see him more in the near future.

“It feels good to be back here in Michigan and feeling the fresh, crisp air,” he said. “Wish I was back here to see you more. We’re going to work on that. I think we’re going to try to get further into Michigan. I’m going to make a point of it. And that’s the best news that he could have given to the 15,000 before him.