Oscar voters slam Hollywood’s inclusion standards amid new diversity rules
The Oscars are facing a lot of criticism after implementing new diversity and inclusion guidelines for 2024.
The guidelines must be adhered to by any film vying for the “Best Picture” Oscar.
Several voting members have sounded the alarm after the Oscars released their Aperture 2025 initiative – a set of regulations aimed at making Hollywood more equitable and diverse.
“It’s completely ridiculous,” one director said in an interview with The Post.
“I’m for diversity, but forcing you to choose certain types of people if you want to be nominated? It complicates the whole process. The right person for the role should get the role. Why should you be limited in your choices? But it’s worldwide. It’s crazy.”
From 2024, producers and directors of films will be required to submit to the Academy a file of the type indicating the race, gender, sexual orientation and disability status of the cast and crew members of their movies.
According to the outlet, one of Hollywood’s top producers also spoke about the new diversity rules and noted that “very few people in the industry are in favor” of the guidelines.
However, they didn’t talk about the topic “for fear of cancel culture.”
“Imagine if great movies weren’t made because of studio or corporate mandates that every movie must meet the standard for a Best Picture nomination?” added the director.
Classic movies, including “The Godfather” and “Schindler’s List,” may not have qualified for Best Picture under the new, currently mandatory inclusion guidelines.
Meanwhile, legendary actor Richard Dreyfuss strongly condemned Hollywood’s new standards of inclusivity in an interview last month, saying they made him “throw up”.
As first reported on Hollywood’s Toto, PBS anchor Margaret Hoover discussed the new guidelines during her interview with the actor on “Firing Line.”
She asked, “What do you think of these new inclusion standards for movies?”
Not holding back, Dreyfuss said, “They make me vomit.”
Defending his total rejection of the concept, he said: “Because it’s an art form, it’s also a form of commerce, and it makes money, but it’s an art. And nobody should tell me, as an artist, that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is.”
Dreyfuss further asserted that he did not believe any group in current society should receive special treatment. He said, “And I’m sorry, I don’t think there’s a minority or a majority in the country that has to be satisfied like that.”
In 2020, the Oscars released the controversial guidelines and explained that the new rules “are designed to encourage fair representation on-screen and off-screen to better reflect the diversity of movie-going audiences.”
“Openness must widen to reflect our diverse global population both in the creation of films and in the audiences that connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping to make this happen. a reality,” the official Oscars website said.
Failure to adhere to the strict guidelines could prove detrimental to a project aspiring to be considered for a Best Picture nomination, as the film could be disqualified from the Oscar if it does not employ enough people of color, people with disabilities or people who identify as LGBTQ+.
Despite backlash from Oscar voters and critics, this year one Best Picture winner met the criteria for inclusion.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.
The sci-fi indie led a mostly Asian cast that included Michelle Yeoh and returning star Ke Huy Quan.
A Hollywood executive went on to say he was ready to accept the new guidelines with a few exceptions.
“You have to make the best movie,” the executive told the outlet.
“I want to be inclusive, but I don’t want to put a person from a certain ethnic group who doesn’t belong there because of the story being told. And I don’t want to do a movie with an LGBT character who doesn’t have doesn’t make sense with the narrative. You can’t do that without hurting the movie. It’s ridiculous to be told what to do at the expense of getting people into theaters.
Fox News Digital’s Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.
