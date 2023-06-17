Daily horoscope for June 17, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Saturday June 17, 2023 Birthday today (06/17/23). Chart the way forward this year. Consistent actions make professional dreams come true. Adapt to the physical changes of summer, before romance and family bonds light up fall. Adapt plans to winter conditions. Your heart will turn a corner next spring, before a fun social flurry hits. Organize and coordinate. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 7 Line up words and actions for love. Strategize to achieve your dreams with Pisces Saturn retrograde until 4/11. Measure the gap. Make long term plans. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 9 wheel and a deal. Schedule and plan social events and fall gatherings with Saturn retrograde through November. Organize and coordinate ties with family and friends. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an 8 Your status is on the rise. Prepare for professional challenges with Saturn retrograde for more than four months. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes earn lasting rewards. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 7 Plan of adventure, travel, and educational exploration during this retrograde phase of Saturn. Create itineraries and book tickets for the next term. Plot routes and surveys. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Follow budgets closely. Prioritize the basics. With Saturn retrograde this quarter, discipline pays extra dividends. Meet and exceed shared financial goals. Behind-the-scenes action. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today, 8 interesting professional projects are developing. Strengthen partnerships with Saturn retrograde for four months. Go back to what worked before. Resolve misunderstandings. Romance ignites in conversation. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 7 Six week health practice review with ordered retrograde Saturn. Nourish your vitality and well-being with relaxation and rest. Use this phase to reload. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 7 Renew a fun old game. Carefully follow the rules to gain a six-week Saturn retrograde phase. Invent romance by remembering the classics. Share a nostalgic retrospect. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Work with your partner to complete household projects with Pisces Saturn retrograde for six weeks. Revise, refine and tweak. Improve on a classic idea. Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) Today is an 8 Review, edit, and revise creative projects with retrograde Saturn. Reworking a classic. Treat yourself to a nostalgic retrospective. Evaluate what worked before. Adapt to current circumstances. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8th Back to Basic Financial Priorities. Review budgets and financial strategies during this four-month Saturn retrograde phase. Plan and save for future expenses. Practice simple frugality. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 Learn from the past without repeating it. Self-discipline and personal reflection amplify the results with Saturn retrograde in your sign until November. Take charge behind the scenes. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

