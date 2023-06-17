From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan: Meet Bollywood’s Coolest Dads





Bombay: Father’s Day holds a special place in the hearts of people all over the world, including Bollywood. The Indian film industry is a melting pot of fathers with diverse backgrounds, ages and life experiences. These B-City dads embody love and affection in a variety of ways, from nurturing their children’s aspirations to treasuring the priceless moments spent together. Now, let’s dive into the realm of Bollywood and celebrate some of the coolest dads in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, often called the King of Bollywood, is known for his unwavering support for his children’s projects. From promoting the talent of his daughter Suhana to encouraging the aspirations of his son Aryan, SRK has been a cool and supportive father to his three children, Aryan, Suhana and Abram. His dedication, love and support make him a role model for many, not only as an actor, but also as a father who values ​​his relationship with his children. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, another of Bollywood’s cutest dads, was seen spending some quality time with his kids, Zain and Misha. Through great outings and sharing adorable moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their joyful times together. Shahid’s presence as a cool dad, combined with his stylish looks and charming personality, adds to the appeal of his family’s celebrations shared on social media. It lets fans feel a part of their special moments and cherish the love and happiness he brings to being a father. Saif Ali Khan

The father of adorable Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, is known to be a laid back and loving father. Saif Ali Khan, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur, were seen enjoying their family time and making the most of their travels. The father-son duo have often been spotted spending quality time together and have formed a close bond. Saif’s loving bond with his children is evident through the way he interacts with them. From playful moments to heartwarming gestures, Saif Ali Khan cherishes and nurtures their relationship. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Amitabh’s cool dad image stems from his ability to adapt to changing times and connect with the younger generation. He is active on social media and frequently posts about his family members. This commitment highlights its openness and accessibility, making it accessible to a younger audience. He continues to inspire and entertain not only his children, but also millions of fans around the world. Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu is the proud father of his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor has often shared beautiful moments with his daughter on social media, allowing fans to witness the joy and love he experiences as a parent. He spoke of the joy and happiness that Inaaya brings into his life and embraced the role of a passionate father with love and dedication. His easy-going attitude as a father adds to the warmth and joy of their relationship. Kunal has embraced the role of being a father with love and care, ensuring he creates a nurturing and happy environment for his daughter.

