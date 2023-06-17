Inside Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s wedding as the NBA icon and Hollywood actress claim they ‘share everything 50-50’

DWYANE Wade and Gabrielle Union have overcome everything from infidelity to infertility to maintain one of Hollywood’s strongest celebrity marriages.

The former NBA superstar and Hollywood actress recently caused a viral storm after revealing that she shares all of her joint financial responsibilities despite a big difference in their personal fortunes.

5 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been together since 2009 Credit: Getty

5 The power couple married in 2014 Credit: Getty

5 The couple with their children Zaire, Zaya and Kaavia Credit: Instagram/Gabrielle Union

The three-time NBA champion is said to be worth $170 million thanks to his stellar basketball career and endorsement deals.

In the meantime, gabriel51, is worth an estimated $40 million after a career as an actress, model and author.

But the power couple’s decision to contribute equally to their household is another example of how hard they’ve worked to maintain a relationship that began in 2009.

Dwyane and Gabrielle were married before they met.

He married high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches-Wade in 2002 and they had two children together, Zaire and Zaya, before a bitter split in 2007 that wasn’t finalized until 2013.

In 2011, Dwyane was granted full custody of their children, while he is also the legal guardian of his nephew, 21-year-old Dahveon Morris.

Gabrielle was married to former NFL running back Chris Howard from 2001 to 2005, with their divorce finalized in 2006.

She admitted to cheating on Howard and said their relationship was just dysfunctional from day one.”

Gabrielle and Dwyane first met at a Super Bowl party in 2007, but they didn’t meet immediately, as Dwyane was still married and Gabrielle had just gotten a divorce.

“I stayed on one side of the room with my people,” she said Essence.

“We like to party and he doesn’t drink at all. He was across the room studying the Bible.”

Gabrielle is also nine years older than Dwyane, which caused her a lot of angst.

It’s his running joke: the idea that we’re past my age, the nine-year gap between us that can feel like the real ticking time bomb built into our marriage, Union writing in his memoir You Got Anything Stronger?

“Sometimes the joke is funny, and sometimes it’s not.

The couple started dating in 2009 before going public with their relationship a year later.

“We’re not rushing,” Dwyane told Essence in February 2012.

“We’ve both been married before, and we understand that if we choose to remarry, we want it to be good.

“We both struggled to fail marriage. Next time will be forever.”

Their relationship briefly hit the rocks in 2013, with the pair briefly separating due to busy work commitments and time apart.

To significantly complicate matters, Dwyane fathered a child with actress and Basketball Wivesstar Aja Metoyer during their hiatus.

I had a child with someone else and I had to tell him, Dwyane said in his ESPND documentary Wade: Life Unexpected.

The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is tell Gabrielle Union that I had a child with someone else.

“I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.

But the couple got back together and got engaged in December 2013 before getting married the following August, with the couple securing a prenup.

After years of battling infertility issues, they welcomed a daughter, Kaavia, through surrogacy in November 2018.

“For three years my body was a prisoner of trying to get pregnant. I was either about to enter an IVF cycle, or in the middle of an IVF cycle, or exiting an IVF cycle. of IVF, she wrote in her memoir.

Then in 2020, Dwyane’s teenage daughter Zaya came out as transgender.

The couple overcame a number of hurdles to make their marriage work and they believe transparency is key.

“These are our second marriages, and we’re very transparent about that,” Gabrielle told People in 2021.

“We didn’t get it right the first time around. There’s another way to be more collaborative and fair.

“We humble each other, listen and meet in the middle.”

5 Gabrielle and Dwyane at the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Credit: AP