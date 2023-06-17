Jazz concert to entertain in Port Townsend





PORT TOWNSEND — The Westerlies and Gravitas Quartets in Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sanctuary. Doors will open at 7 p.m. at the sanctuary at 2333 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend. General admission is $40 for the three-hour concert. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-westerlies-and-the-gravitas-quartet-tickets-633718919347?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse The Gravitas Quartet, led by pianist/composer Wayne Horvitz, explores the intersection of chamber music and improvisation, organizers said. “Horvitz’s far-reaching compositions provide a platform for free improvisation woven together through the dynamic interaction of the ensemble of four master practitioners: Wayne Horvitz (piano), Peggy Lee (cello), Sara Schoenbeck (bassoon) and Riley Mulherkar (trumpet),” organizers said. The Westerlies, “an artsy quartet…mixing ideas of jazz, new classical and Appalachian folk,” according to the New York Times, are a New York-based brass quartet made up of childhood friends from Seattle : Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands on trumpet. , and Andy Clausen and Willem de Koch on trombone. “From Carnegie Hall to Coachella, the Westerlies navigate a wide range of venues and projects with the precision of a string quartet, the boldness of a rock band and the charm of a singing family,” wrote organizers said. Formed in 2011, the self-proclaimed “Accidental Brass Quartet” takes its name from the prevailing winds that travel from west to east. “The Westerlies explore influences from jazz, roots, and chamber music to create the rarest of hybrids: music that’s equal parts folk and songwriting, charming and intellectually rigorous,” according to NPR Music.



