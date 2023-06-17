8 Top Tips Bollywood Dads Gave Their Kids





Fathers endow us with wisdom that we didn’t understand until we were much older. Because it’s mostly practical advice that we can only understand when faced with real-world problems. That’s why these gems of wisdom given by characters who have been fathers in Bollywood movies are so special and so worth learning: 1. Bhaskar Banerjee, fig If we were to name feminist fathers in Bollywood movies, Bhaskor Banerjee would top the list. He has always encouraged Piku to see life beyond marriage and more than society expects of women. 2. Sanjay Thapar Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Then there was Sanjay Thapar, from YJHD. Didn’t we all quietly cry into our popcorn when he showed Bunny that level of unconditional support? 3.Sachin Sandhu, thappad Is there anything greater than a wife’s father telling her she doesn’t need to think twice about ending a sour marriage? I do not think so. 4. Champak Bansal, Average English The amount of effort Champak Bansal put into providing his daughter with a quality education was greater than the ocean itself. He constantly taught his daughter to follow her dreams, while reminding her to stay humble and keep things real. 5. Anup Saxena, Gunjan Saxena: Kargil’s Daughter When Gunjan was about to give up on her dream of becoming a pilot, her father helped her see that she was giving in to societal pressure and had to fight harder if she was to succeed in her career. What is it that is beautiful? Credit: Netflix 6. Sugandha’s father, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Again, having a father who supports your well-being rather than marriage or patriarchal expectations is a blessing. So does Sugandha’s father, who basically tells him to give the middle finger to societal pressures. 7. Dharamvir Malhotra, DDLJ When Raj fails his exams, Dharamvir Malhotra scolds him a bit, but later tells him that it’s okay if he wants to travel and take a break from his studies. He tells her that he has worked hard all his life and has earned a lot of money so that his son can live a life of freedom, a freedom he has not known himself. It was probably one of the best moments of the film. Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook 8. Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal Dangal was literally hours and hours of Mahavir giving advice to his daughters. But one tip somehow prevailed over the rest The medalist does not grow on the tree, he does not read the banana. With love, with hard work, with passion. He taught his daughters that nothing beats hard work, food and love. Credit: Netflix Heres to those dads for giving the rest of us some great advice too.

