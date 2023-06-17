Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu Speaks Out Against ‘Bollywood Camps’, ‘Power Play’
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is the latest star to speak out against the unfair treatment of ‘foreigners’ by the Indian film industry.
Taapsee Pannu said “Bollywood camps” play a key role in an artist’s career and limit their talent to specific projects with selected celebrities.
“Bollywood camps are not something that people don’t know about,” she said. “He’s been there forever. It can be a circle of friends of actors, a certain agency or a group they are part of and people’s loyalty differs depending on that.
Taapsee Pannu said everyone should have the right to choose who they want to work with or have in their movies. The actress said she couldn’t blame other celebrities for thinking about their own careers.
She said she has a positive attitude and doesn’t blame others. She added that she was ready to face prejudice.
“I never came with a view that all would be fair in the film industry. I always knew it was going to be skewed. So why talk about it now? the actor asked.
She added: “For me, the rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all of this you still decide to be part of this industry, then that’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.
She said every movie is a struggle for an artist to prove themselves,
“It’s not like you have a blockbuster movie and the next 10 years are sorted for you. It doesn’t happen like that with people coming into this industry with no experience. We have to constantly keep making good job to be able to have our own reputation,” said Taapsee Pannu.
'Soak': Taapsee Pannu reacts to his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan
Her statements about Bollywood’s dark side come after Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about the film industry’s treatment of its outsiders.
the actor had said that she was not so confident during the longest period of her childhood, because of society’s lighter and prettier standards.
For a very long time when I was young, I didn’t think my skin was pretty and my skin was dark. “When I was in high school, I had scars. I was a tomboy. I wasn’t comfortable with the way my legs looked. It wasn’t all smooth. My hair was frizzy. I just wasn’t confident.
Additionally, she went on to say that the film industry defines narratives and many of them that her young self went through were because there were commercials on TV that she also later participated in.
Priyanka Chopra said: “When I joined the band 20 years ago, we didn’t talk about it. You were expected to be skinny, your pelvic bones showing and no matter how you got there come in. You should look a certain way and anything that deviates from that isn’t pretty.”
“Fashion people and people in movies might actually ask you to be a certain body weight, they might actually tell you you need to be able to fit into that dress size and everything was normal,” he said. -she adds.
