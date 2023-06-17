Married hair care moguls buy $37 million Hollywood Hills home – DIRT





Three years after it first went on sale, a particularly lavish Hollywood Hills mansion has sold north of $37 million, as first reported The real deal. Although this is a huge sum, this figure represents a significant discount from the $48 million requested and is 40% less than the $62 million originally requested by the seller. Records indicate that discount-conscious shoppers are Dean and Darcy Christalthe Santa Barbara-based husband and wife team that created the famous hair care brand Olaplex, favorite of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. The seller was Kipp Nelson, which acquired the hilltop property in 2014 for $7.5 million. The Idaho-based private equity financier, 64, spent the next four years building himself a trophy home outfitted with glass walls, a 15-car “car gallery” and two infinity pools, one overlooking the downtown LA skyline and the other looking west. , with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. Ultra-contemporary and designed by a renowned architectural firm Olson Kundig, the three-level mansion sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac above the Sunset Strip and just below the legendary Bird Streets neighborhood. Concrete walls and camera-monitored doors shield the premises from prying eyes. Described in its listing as the “Bond house of the future,” the household amenities are plentiful. Electronically retractable glass walls can make rooms smaller or larger with just the push of a button, a state-of-the-art gym sits right next to the master suite, and there’s a rooftop terrace with 360 views degrees. Outside, the property covers approximately two-thirds of an acre and includes terraced gardens bordered by olive trees and graceful Mediterranean plantings. But in addition to those two incredible pools, the property’s standout features are this car gallery, which doubles as a living room, and a Formula 1 racing simulator – ideal for the budding race car simulator and a wink. an enthusiastic eye for the die-hard motoring culture of Los Angeles. Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates held the listing; Jack Harris and Michael Fahimianalso of Beverly Hills Estates, replaced buyers. The Christals, now in their late 50s, are longtime serial entrepreneurs who started Olaplex in 2014 from their surfboard-strewn Santa Barbara garage. Developed by two local chemists, the brand’s hair care formulas have quickly become cult favorites of big-name hairstylists and regular celebrities alike. Olaplex went public in 2021 with a valuation of $15 billion, although the company’s share price has since in crater more than 80% of its peak. Eight years ago, the Christals lost $14 million on Bruce Wasserstein’s beautiful 12-acre estate in the Hope Ranch neighborhood near Santa Barbara; this property has served as their main residence ever since. The couple were previously based in Los Angeles, where records show they flipped several Bel Air properties in the early 2000s, including a home later owned by Elon Musk.

