Search | Culture & Leisure

I couldn’t get out and look up until 10 am. As usual, it was hard to miss Venus to the northwest. He looked particularly brilliant. However, when I pulled out my phone and used a stargazing app to confirm, I was surprised when the app told me it was both Venus and Mars! The two didn’t seem to be distinguishable and again I couldn’t find any near approach or conjunction on any astronomy calendar.
I also didn’t expect Leo to continue to be so visible and it looks like it will still be a good time to look for deep sky objects there.
Whether you’re an astronomer or not, everyone seems to know when the summer solstice takes place since it marks the start of summer. Wednesday is the summer solstice. The summer solstice is not based on a specific date or time, it is based on when the Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (23.5) towards the Sun and when the sun reaches its highest and northernmost point in the sky. As a result, the solstice does not always occur on the same day. Currently, it moves between June 20, 21 and 22. It causes the longest day and the shortest night of the year or at least the longest period of sunshine. As the sun is at its highest point, you may notice that your shadow will appear particularly short.
In Latin, solstice comes from sol, which means the sun, and from sistere, which translates to still or stopped. It is said that at the solstice the sun seems to stop moving in the sky when it reaches its highest point of the year. They also say that after the solstice, the sun seems to reverse its course and set off again in the opposite direction. This motion is the apparent trajectory of the sun, when looking at its position in the sky at the same time each day, such as at noon. During the year, its path forms a flattened figure of eight, called the analemma. Again, the change in position in the sky is caused by the tilting of the Earth’s axis towards the sun, in addition to the Earth’s elliptical orbit. If our planet had a circular orbit, we wouldn’t know the seasons and the sun would set and rise in the same place every night, endlessly.
For those who live in the southern hemisphere, it is the shortest day of the year and marks the arrival of winter.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up”.
