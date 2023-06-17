Dive into the vintage past as the 1940s ballroom returns to Boulder Airport for 15 years – Boulder Daily Camera

Do you have old grandmother’s clothes lying around? Not sure what to do with that shirt dress and petticoat in 2023? Then the 1940s Ball, which returns to Boulder this weekend, might be the chance to pop it.

Boulder’s popular event marks its 15th consecutive year as a large-scale, vintage-themed party set in WWII America. On Saturday, the team behind the 1940s ball will transform Boulder Municipal Airport, 3327 Airport Road, into what looks like a seaside naval base at the height of World War II, minus the threat of being hit by a missile in the middle of a party.

The idea for the festival came from Naropa and CU Leeds School of Business alumnus Khyentse George, who was inspired to organize the event after taking flying lessons at Boulder Municipal Airport.

After a very popular first prom in 2008, George decided to make it an annual event. In fact, the Boulder Summer Ball became so popular that George threw a 1940s-themed Winter Ball in Denver just to keep up with demand.

In addition to great vintage accessories, the music will also vibrate at the time. Acclaimed 16-piece Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform, retro Chicago singer Tammi Savoy will perform with Denver-based eight-piece swing band Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles, New York jazz band Dandy Wellington, the band dance band The Hot Tomatoes, Denver’s Queen City Jazz Band and LA-based pin-up army The Satin Dollz.

We caught up with George to see what it takes to manage a guest list in the thousands, what exciting things have in store for this year’s prom, and why the nostalgia makes some people want to get down and boogie.

Q: How did you come up with the idea for the 1940s ball and what inspired you to make it the massive, large-scale event it is today?

A: I had organized these concerts and music festivals in Chicago, and since my grandparents were radio artists in the 1940s, I had always wanted to do a 1940s event. Boulder airport, I started meeting people who had vintage planes from World War II. They introduced me to their friends, who owned WWII tanks and jeeps, and were active in living history and re-enactment communities. Little by little, all the pieces fell into place and that’s how the first Bal of the 1940s was born.

It was only meant to be a one-time affair, but after we had a great turnout that first year, I felt compelled to continue. People seemed really excited. I didn’t have a budget at first, so it was pretty much all street marketing, pounding the sidewalks, putting up flyers, and whatever free PR I could get. It’s just grown a bit organically over the years, we like to try to introduce new things to keep it fresh, but we’re still having fun with the traditions that have been built over the last 15 years.

Q: Why do you think 1940s prom is so popular, especially now, more than 80 years after the end of the decade?

A: Technology has increased the means and volume of communication. Although technically more connected, paradoxically people can feel more isolated. Add to that more independent lifestyles and the frenetic pace of contemporary life, people long for a comforting slice of a simpler time.

When I was young, I saw my grandparents dancing together all the time; they really had a lot of fun. Couple dancing is such a playful, fun and stylish way for humans to connect.

The ball provides a sense of escape; a way to temporarily immerse ourselves in the music, culture, glamor and warmth of that particular time. It’s a way of living this period that is more than just reading a book or looking at an old photo. It really is like jumping into a time machine. I think for a lot of people there’s an indirect joy in living through a time when there was deep sentimentality, romance, national pride, sacrifice, and everyone felt part of something bigger than themselves. I have tremendous respect for the people who lived through that time, they were invested in each other and had a do/can do attitude and enjoy life, even though it was a very difficult time.

People attend prom for many different reasons, but music and dancing are probably the most important and universal. It wasn’t like the other moments in our history, and it really helped us come together. The nation as a whole loved the same jazzy, brassy, ​​romantic beats that inspired us with hope, promise, and prosperity. It’s so wonderful to see how happy people are on the dance floor, enjoying the bands, the nostalgia, and each other, regardless of age or skill level.

Q: Can you tell us a bit more about the theme, Sailing the South Seas? What can readers expect at this year’s prom?

A: Were going to have South Seas themed sets, sets and performances. Polynesian dancers from Kalama will perform their “Tour of the Islands” and welcome participants upon arrival with flower leis and live ukulele music. There will be a South Seas themed food and boat dock. We’ll even have a South Pacific USO show with Bob Hope, the Satin Dollz and local theater manager Kelly Van Oosbree, whose team will perform classic South Pacific numbers.

Some of the other fun things we have planned for this year include: The Forney Museum of Transportation in Denver will be joining us with one of their 1940s cars. Were going to have a tribute to WWII veterans at eight World War II veterans in attendance where they will receive flower lei from Polynesian dancers. There will be a real 1940s drive-in theater with 1940s cars and real 1940s dealerships.

On top of that, there will be all-night dance lessons, a best-dressed contest, and a vintage fair. We even have a vintage RV camp decorated in the style of the 1940s with a campfire where participants can sit. Our shed will be a recreation of the Ricks Café from the movie “Casablanca”, complete with movie set lights/props, and even a roulette table for attendees to play. Well, have over 22 WWII aircraft (weather permitting) and to top it all off, take an exhilarating flyover with a WWII P51 Mustang and a 1940s-style parachute jump.

For tickets, information, and to learn more about the 1940s Ball, visit 1940sball.org.