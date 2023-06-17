Adipurush, the mega-budget visual spectacle starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, opened to sensational numbers everywhere. The film, which was shot in Telugu and Hindi, was directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist.

The latest news is that the Hindi version of the film has collected a whopping nett 37.25 crore on its opening day. Adipurush is now the second biggest debut in Hindi cinema for the year 2023, and it comes only after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (55 crore nett, and also the biggest debut of all time).

Adipurush also recorded a place among Bollywood’s top 10 openers of all time. Hindi version advance reservations are also great for the second day. Looking at the trend, the movie could join the elite 100 crore club by the weekend.

