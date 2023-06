“American Auto” canceled after 2 seasons on NBC – The Hollywood Reporter

NBC canceled its sophomore comedy American car. The series, which is set in a struggling auto company, wrapped up its second season in April. It was the final scripted show on NBC’s 2022–23 schedule still in limbo; American Auto’s the cancellation follows those of Young Rock And Great crew A week ago. NBC also chose not to move forward with its only remaining comedy pilot, non-evil twinof Amber Ruffin (who also plays) and former Blackish showrunner Kenny Smith. Created by Justin Spitzer (Hypermarket), American car follows a group of automaker executives who attempt to re-establish corporate identity in a changing market. Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo star. The series averaged 2.32 million viewers and a 0.35 rating among adults 18-49 over seven viewing days (not including streaming) in 2022-23. Those numbers were down 15% and 30% from his first season. NBC will stay in business with Spitzer next season: The network has given a series order to St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary set in a struggling hospital. Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, who worked together on Hypermarket And American carco-created the show, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper and Kahyun Kim. St. Denis Medical will join the returnees night yard And Lopez vs. Lopez and new comedy Extended familywith Jon Cryer, on NBC’s slate for 2023-24. night yard remained in production after wrapping its season earlier this year, and Extended family filmed its off-cycle season, so both will have original episodes in the fall, regardless of the state of industrial union actions in the industry. As for non-evil twin, it was to star Ruffin as a woman forced to take on the role of her twin sister running a Fortune 500 company, despite knowing nothing of her brother’s business or management style. Ruffin and Smith wrote the pilot and executive produced with Ruffin’s companion Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Jenny Hagel. The network still has two drama pilots in the works – the medical drama Wolfwith Zachary Quinto, and a murder mystery (formerly titled murder by the book) directed by good girls And Parks and recreation alum Retta. Deadline reported the news for the first time.

