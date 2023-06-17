Sanjay Dutt in Sunny De





The resurrected Land Rover Defenders have undoubtedly become an attractive choice for many. The new three- and five-door variants saw huge demand around the world. In India too, the well-to-do and celebrities have acquired the next-generation Defenders, while others are meticulously preserving the iconic versions of yesteryear. Here we present a list of six Land Rover Defender owners from the Indian film industry. Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt recently took delivery of the new Land Rover Defender 110, the five-door variant of the car. The Defender is offered in two body styles: a 3-door version known as the Defender 90 and a 5-door version called the Defender 110. While the 3-door Defender 90 is preferred for its relatively smaller size and distinctive appearance at three doors. , the 5-door Defender 110 is preferred by those who value practicality over the uniqueness of the 3-door version. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 sunny deol Earlier this year, Sunny Deol acquired the Land Rover Defender 110. Sunny Deol received the car in white and he was seen driving it several times. Interestingly, the Deol family has a fondness for Land Rover Range Rovers and owns various models from different generations. Ayush Sharma Ayush Sharma, the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, was the first in Bollywood to receive the Land Rover Defender 110. The SUV comes in a majestic Santorini Black hue. The all-new Defender has garnered an overwhelming response around the world. In India, Land Rover exclusively offers the BS6 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a maximum power of 292hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm. It is only available with an automatic transmission. The all-new Defender is equipped with impressive off-road specifications, including the Terrain Response 2 system. Arjun Kapoor In early 2021, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor bought a Land Rover Defender in Pangea Green, which happens to be the iconic shade associated with the Defender around the world. Arjun has the First Edition variant of the Defender, which debuted in India, offering 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre petrol engine options. In addition, the first edition benefits from some aesthetic improvements compared to the standard version of the SUV. Prakashraj Prakash Raj, a renowned actor, producer and director known for his popularity in Bollywood and South Indian cinema, was recently seen driving a customized Defender 110. The matt black Land Rover Defender is not an official color offered by the British manufacturer. Prakash Raj probably opted for a matte black coating on the Defender to give it a distinctive and rugged look. Interestingly, Prakash Raj was also spotted sitting in the co-pilot seat of the vehicle. The car is registered in Telangana, the state where Prakash Raj resides. Prithviraj Known for his penchant for luxury and sports vehicles, Prithviraj owns a meticulously restored 2012 Defender that features stunning Nardo Gray paint. This unique Defender is further enhanced with custom black alloy wheels sporting chunky tires, complete with red upholstery adorned with rubber beads. In addition, the vehicle has been treated with a ceramic coating to ensure its impeccable appearance. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

