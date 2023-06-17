James Hong on 70 Years in Hollywood and ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’

James Hong had a busy career in Hollywood. Starting in the 1950s, Hong has worked with everyone since Groucho Marx For Clark Gable. Known as a character actor, many people might find his voice familiar as he has voiced characters from Mulane, Jackie Chan Adventures, Teen Titans, kung fu pandaAnd turn red. A familiar face in the industry, he has long worked to increase Asian American representation in Hollywood. Recently, he received critical acclaim for his role as Gong Gong in Everything everywhere all at once and appeared in the series chinese born american.





In Gremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiHong Voice Grandfather Wing, Sam Wing (Izaac Wang) grandfather. Grandpa is a whimsical character, someone who understands magical and mystical mogwai and comes naturally as a bit aloof. He’s kind of a guide for Sam before he’s taken away by Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys), forcing Sam and her friend Elle (Garielle Nevaeh) to save her. With a first season underway and a second season on the way, we spoke with Hong about his time in Hollywood and his recent work in these award-winning projects and stories created by Asian Americans.

COLLIDER: So let’s start at the top, how did you get involved in this project to Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

JAMES Hong: Well, I’m very happy to supposedly be involved with the show because, you know, I’ve heard of Gremlins During a very long time. How many years have passed since the previous one? About five years or more?

Since the original, it’s been like 40.

Hong: It’s been a long time, so obviously I was looking forward to being in a major hit and something that went to families all over America and foreign countries. So to be part of the new one is really an honor.

You have a prolific history as a voice actor. I have to ask you, when are you going to bed? I have the impression that you are still working!

Hong: Oh my god, I don’t have one! Unfortunately, now after the awards and the star on the Walk of Fame, it’s a constant of interviews with all the stations and all the newspapers. And I guess as a senior member of the Asian acting community, they want to hear what I have to say about this industry, my 70 years in Hollywood.

Yeah, I attended the CCA event you spoke about last year honoring Asian Pacific Islanders, and your speech was so moving. I would love to hear it, I cried when you were talking about it. I want to know, did you expect to end up in this place when you were just starting out in the industry?

Hong: When I started, I was still a civil engineer. In other words, I was studying in Minnesota, UFM, then transferred my credits to USC because I thought there were opportunities here in Hollywood, and almost none for me in Minnesota. So I transferred all my credits from MFU to USC and got my civil engineering degree, you know, and worked for LA County Road Construction. So that was back then, even when I was going to USC last year, I was spending my time making money as an extra, you know, so I was exposed to that industry , and pretty soon my agent was like, “No, you have to be an actor. So right away, she got me some jobs, and lucky enough, in a way, I was prepared. I was doing an average of 10 movies and TV a year, so I was what they were looking for here in Hollywood.

I started the first theater class for Asian Americans here in Hollywood, and so it’s been a great adventure to travel from that moment to where it is now, where we’re getting awards, winning the award for best director, for best film, and there is Everything everywhere all at once. It’s shocking, incredibly amazing because I was like, ‘Well, this is just another movie’, you know? But I was not aware that the public expected to see a film as such. It still surprises me. I can’t believe we won best picture at the Oscars, and when I got that Oscar, I was supposed to pass it on, but I grabbed it and they took me to the ball from the Governor and I still hung on to it. They tried to come to the ball and said, ‘James, they want that Oscar back,’ and I said, ‘Well, let them come get it!’ [Laughs] And so I kept eating because I hadn’t eaten for about seven hours, so soon another beefier guy comes along, says, “We really have to have that Oscar because we’re going to burn the name on it.” Not my name, of course. So I was like, “Okay, take it,” so I had to give up that Oscar [laughs]. One day maybe I will be able to have one of my own.

I’m glad you could hold it! I feel like you deserve to hold it as much as everyone else. I mean, I have to congratulate you for Everywhere, it was my favorite movie of the last year. I grew up in a Chinese-American family, my parents speak Mandarin and Cantonese, and watching that on screen was very…it was just very surreal.

Hong: Oh, that’s interesting! Do you speak Cantonese? But your mom and dad speak Cantonese, I guess, huh?

My father speaks Cantonese. He’s from Shanghai, so he also speaks Shanghainese, which I understand too, so that’s a lot to take in.

But I have to ask, I just watched chinese born americanalso, and of course, The secrets of Mogwai, and you have so many Chinese mythology elements included. How was it to see it being introduced to traditional English storytelling and to see people watching it and loving it?

Hong: chinese born american, I haven’t even seen it yet. You know, I played it once, so I can’t wait to see what it all looks like. It was a very different set. I mean, there was a stage and I got on stage, and I kind of did things from a dream. It wasn’t really a reality setting, nor was the story, at that time, a reality, so I’m looking to see how it all fits together.

And the same, I’m now looking at other scripts and other people doing things, and the Asian American vehicles are totally different, and I’m so glad the creators, directors, producers are looking at different aspects of the Chinese American life, you know? And very soon it will be commonplace. Right now, it’s still just at that starting point.