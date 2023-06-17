‘The Blackening’ tackles tropes and stereotypes in Hollywood





The Hollywood landscape can be difficult terrain for budding filmmakers, and crossing industry barriers becomes even more daunting for black filmmakers. However, a new film in theaters, titled “The Blackening”, aims to address issues of representation and stereotypes while providing laughs. What do you want to know ‘The Blackening’ is a new comedy-horror film challenging stereotypes and representation in Hollywood

The film tackles the trope of black characters dying first in horror movies

Although there was an increase in the number of black filmmakers behind the camera over the past year, black stories were less centered, according to the Luminate Entertainment Diversity Progress Report

Rising filmmaker Raquelle Wallace says the industry is hard to break into The premise of the film revolves around a group of black friends getting together for a June 19 getaway to a remote cabin in the woods. Blackening specifically targets the prevalent horror movie trope, where the black character is often the first to die. One of the screenwriters and movie stars, Dewayne Perkins, has expressed his goal of infusing authenticity into the narrative. The point is to constantly nurture so much authenticity within Blackness that you can’t help but understand and leave this film knowing that black people can’t and never will be the same, he said. Grace Byers, who plays the biracial character Allison, adds to the message of authenticity, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging diversity within the black community. We really are not a monolith. There’s no one way to describe us, and we have a real conversation about that in this movie, she said. Fellow cast member X Mayo emphasized the importance of using comedy to challenge stereotypes. She talked about the joy of playing characters who challenge the trope of the only funny black character. It was so exciting to play these characters and be great, knowing that no one sees that as a trope or as the only black person in the movie who is loud and funny, being comic relief, Mayo explained. The Blackening not only tackles stereotypes and representation, but also inspires budding filmmakers like Raquelle Wallace. Wallace, who has ventured into online content creation and filmmaking, recently completed her first short film Manifest. She regularly criticizes films like The Blackening. Wallace acknowledges that breaking into the industry is difficult, with one of the biggest barriers to entry being funding. She wrote roles she wanted to see and play during the pandemic and hasn’t looked back since, despite the competitive nature of the industry. I’m in Los Angeles making my own movies, and I’m ready to do so for the foreseeable future until the day my script is picked up and turned into a movie like Dewayne Perkins in The Blackening, she said. declared. Although there was an increase in the number of black filmmakers behind the camera over the past year, black stories were less centered, according to the Luminate Entertainment Diversity Progress Report. The Blackening offers audiences the opportunity to engage in difficult conversations in a fun and entertaining way. By overturning stereotypes and celebrating diversity within the black community, the film opens the door to a more inclusive and authentic Hollywood. As The Blackening hits theaters this weekend of June 16, audiences can expect a hilarious and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

