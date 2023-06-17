Adipurush collection: Adipurush beats Brahmastra, worldwide collection estimated at 150 cr. Bollywood

Adipurush Box Office Day 1 Collection: The film, despite mixed reactions from critics and audiences, scored a massive box office opening on Friday. Early estimates indicate a collection of approximately 36-38 crore for the Hindi version and an all-Indian collection of 90 crores in all languages. It’s easily the third biggest opening for a post-pandemic Hindi film after Pathaan and KGF 2. Read also : Adipurush Movie Review & Release Highlights: Saif Ali Khan Attends Screening With His Sons Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in an Adipurush still.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It is directed by Om Raut known for his latest blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush India and overseas estimates

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, if Telugu version collections in Hindi circuits and the rest of South India are taken into consideration, Adipurush seems to be looking around 90 crore nett on the first day in India and a gross collection of 110-112 crore. The report also states: Final overseas figures are yet to come, but a 140 crore worldwide on day one is there for the movie and that number can go up to 150 crore when all the collections are put together on Saturday.

Adipurush is behind Pathan and ahead of Brahmastra

The Hindi version of Adipurush scored lower than this year’s biggest blockbuster, Pathaan, which opened in 57 crore in India, and Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi version) which opened at 54 crores in India. The film, however, beat out last year’s highly anticipated film Brahmastra, which opened at 36 crores in India.

Adipurush Reviews

The film’s Hindustan Times review called it a visual spectacle but had much to complain about. He said: Adipurush is just a Bollywood version of one of the most epic tales ever. If you keep the story aside as it’s widely known to everyone, the execution turns out to be a messy mix of over-the-top CGI and passable VFX, and what makes matters worse are the intentionally funny dialogues that seem out of place. in a sensitive and mythological sense. history.

In honor of Lord Hanuman, a seat has been reserved in his name in each hall showing the film. One of the theaters in Telangana also saw a monkey sneaking into the theater.