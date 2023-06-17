Inside George Clooney’s Return as Batman – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for The Flash.]

Hollywood secrets have become notoriously hard to keep, but Warner Bros. and the filmmakers of the flash pulled off a doozy with the final moments of their DC movie.

After more than 25 years, George Clooney returned to the role of Bruce Wayne, marking a remarkable turnaround for an actor who was definitely done with a role. It was also a secret that the studio knew how to keep for almost six months.

In a movie moment on the mic, which left the audience screaming, the flashThe final scenes show Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) on the phone with Bruce Wayne. The phone call comes after a climactic courthouse hearing and Barry finally returns to his own Earth and timeline. Wayne pulls up to the courthouse in his car and as he walks out, the assembled crowd separates to reveal Wayne…as played by Clooney, not the version of Ben Affleck Barry was expecting.

Clooney infamously played Bruce Wayne/Batman in filmmaker Joel Schumacher batman and robin, the ill-fated 1997 film considered one of the worst superhero movies of all time. The actor has repudiated it over the years, it’s the most visible lack of his career.

He told Howard Stern in late 2020 that it was physically painful to watch his work in the role. The actor said: “The truth is, I was bad at it. Akiva Goldsman – who has won the writing Oscar ever since – wrote the screenplay. And it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you. I’m terrible at it, I’ll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, realized it, and he was like, “Yeah, that didn’t work out.” We all sniffed that one.

Clooney was known as a TV actor on the hit medical procedure EAST when he was cast as Batman. It was to be a defining moment for the actor, becoming a movie star in his own right at a time when movie stars, not brands or intellectual property, mattered. Instead, the film has been a nail in the coffin of DC and Batman films for years, with Batman finally returning to the big screen with 2005. batman begins.

Clooney’s return to Bruce Wayne didn’t take years. In fact, it was done in a few weeks with a few phone calls, two screenings of the film and a half day of filming in January.

It was also the third ending crafted for the film, which director Andy Muschietti made through three separate schemes at Warners. the flash serves as a study of a film that survived and evolved in a rapidly changing media landscape, faced with the dictates of multiple groups of studio bosses and a multi-billion dollar acquisition.

the flash began life under the studio regime headed by Toby Emmerich and his lieutenant, DC Films boss Walter Hamada. Most of the filming and post-production was undertaken under this direction, with the film part of Hamada’s plan to have Flash build a major reset of the entire DC Cinematic Universe, building on the one established by filmmaker Zack Snyder with Steel man a decade ago. Hamada has planned a Flash sequel and then wanted to move on to a movie inspired by the classic 1980s comedy event, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

the flash, as originally conceived and shot, ended on the steps of the courthouse with Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, and Batman, played by Michael Keaton, who already featured throughout the film. as the returning Batman. This was meant to point out that Barry didn’t reset the timeline as he thought. It was an ending that was tested over and over again, one that reversed the deaths of Supergirl and Batman earlier in the film.

However, the film was caught in the storm that was the acquisition of Warner Bros. by Discovery in 2022. Emmerich and Hamada were ousted, and the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, was looking for an executive to run DC. Meanwhile, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have been named presidents and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. They’ve been tasked with overseeing DC in the meantime, and suddenly, and certainly not unexpectedly, they had plans of their own.

A new the flash end was designed. This new version was still on the courthouse steps, but now Calle’s Supergirl was joined by Superman, played by Henry Cavill, and Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. Keaton also stayed. De Luca and Abdy thought they were strategic with the end. Cavill was going to make an appearance for the DC movie Black Adam and was preparing to reprise the role in a brand Superman new movie. Supergirl was held back because even though executives were killing the development of a standalone Supergirl movie, they were open to her returning in some form and didn’t want the last image the public saw of her to be her death at the hands of a supervillain (Michael Shannon’s General Zod).

Meanwhile, the studio was developing a third installment of wonder woman with filmmaker Patty Jenkins and star Gadot. It was a nice way to keep Wonder Woman in the cultural conversation. This ending was shot in September involving Miller, Cavill and Gadot as well as Keaton and Calle.

Then came another thunderbolt. In November, Zaslav announced that filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were to lead DC Studios, overseeing all of DC’s film and television efforts. And suddenly, and certainly not unexpectedly, they had their own plans.

Knowing they were resetting the DC Universe to their own vision, Gunn and Safran saw that having Cavill and Gadot in the new ending potentially promised something their plans weren’t going to deliver. One of the duo’s first actions was to drop the Cavill Superman movie, and they parted ways with Jenkins, effectively killing the third wonder woman Payment.

The filmmakers, according to several people associated with the film, then looked for alternatives but wanted to keep the germ of the idea: Barry Allen thinks everything is fine, but then pulled the rug at the last moment. They also returned to an idea that was joked about earlier in the filmmaking process: “How many Batmen can we have?” Clooney was brought up as a long shot, but Gunn and Safran jumped at the idea.

The duo reached out to Clooney’s agent at CAA, Bryan Lourd, showing him a cut of the nearly finished film. He liked it and then showed it to Clooney. Clooney liked it and agreed to be part of it.

A shoot was quickly put together and one January morning on the Warners lot, Clooney was there as Wayne, back for the first time in 26 years. Miller was also on set, making his first appearance on the court since the fateful day in August when they met De Luca and Abdy to discuss their controversial behavior (including multiple arrests) and steps forward.

Miller was in fine form that day, sources said, for what was described as a quick and efficient shoot. Clooney and Miller spent time together between takes with the veteran actor chatting with the young actor, giving encouraging advice on how to deal with being in the public eye and how to behave in public.

Warner kept the new ending hidden away as much as possible. The studio didn’t even screen test it. And when he screened the film at CinemaCon for theater owners and the press in April, he stopped short of revealing who came to the courthouse steps. The first time the new ending was seen by anyone other than the filmmakers was during press screenings the week of June 4, and then at the film’s premiere on June 12.

“It’s rare that you have a movie in post-production that faces three separate regimes with three separate agendas,” an insider notes. “None of them were let down because of bad will, just different visions.”