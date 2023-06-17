Padres Daily: The baseball card may include bad years; Darvish struggles; Snell reunion, Sanchez settling down

Good morning,

Yu Darvish noticed it.

He thought everyone else was doing it too.

You saw today, once the runners (go up), guys that even have power, they go the other way, play little baseball, move the runner and all that, Darvish said about the Rays’ approach to home plate. You feel they are playing smart baseball. Just sound, good baseball.

Double, then single. Double, then single the other. That’s how the Rays scored two of their first three points in last night’s 6-2 win over the Padres.

Grounder single, walk, double play. Hit batter, single, walk, ground double play. That’s how the Padres ruined their best two rallies last night.

My game story (here) focused on the disparate results and roster building of the Padres and Rays.

It was a bit cheap to get into the Padres and their $247 million payroll compared to the $77 million Rays. But one of those teams has the best record in baseball and the other has the 11th best record in the 15-team National League. So sometimes you have to take the lay-up.

As highlighted here, there is more than half the season left. The Padres came out of nothing. No time, no pursuit of the playoffs.

But they are woefully underperforming.

The missed opportunity is, so far, the story of the Padres’ season.

That doesn’t mean it should continue to be like that, as Manny Machado reminded us.

It’s a long season, Machado said Thursday night. You put so much emphasis on us not hitting with runners in scoring position. But I think we’re going to get another 400 set appearances with that, and everything will balance out.

But will he?

It seemed like it had started. The Padres did much better, including moving runners and getting hits in time.

But they didn’t do it regularly enough. There are still swings that belie the situation, still signs of trying to do too much. Another inordinate amount of failure.

Machado publicly advised the long-term view, expressing confidence that a team with a proven group of players will finish the season strong.

Look at the numbers on our baseball cards at the end, he said in May. Our baseball cards haven’t changed in 10 years.

Here’s the thing: Machados’ baseball card includes 2019. It was his first year after signing a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres. He hit .256 with a .796 OPS, his only time under .800 in the last five seasons. He tied for the league lead by scoring 24 double plays.

After 53 games in 19, he was batting .267 with a .788 OPS and had scored nine double plays.

After 53 games this season, his first after signing an 11-year, $350 million contract, Machado is batting .248 with a .697 OPS. His two rushers in double play last night gave him 12 for the season, which is tied for the major league lead.

Machado is batting .200 with runners in the scoring position, which is 115 points shy of his career average in this situation at the start of this season and barely a point above the Padres’ team batting average with runners in goalscoring position in 2023.

Machado better be right about the Padres’ night in that stat.

No team since at least 1974 has finished a season worse than .210 with runners in the scoring position. The lowest a playoff team had with runners in the scoring position during that span was .222, by the 1983 Dodgers.

Machados’ estimate of 400 more plate appearances with runners in scoring position is almost certainly low. Let’s call it 400 at-bats. To get to .222, the Padres would need to beat .255 on those left at bat. That would be right around the league average (.254 until yesterday).

Last night, 1 for 6 was not a good start. But they still have two days to watch how the Rays do it.

Darvish Travels

With runners in the second and third and two out in the fifth inning, pitching coach Ruben Niebla and the Padres infielders converged on the mound. There, Niebla and Darvish discussed how to attack Rays cleanup hitter Randy Arozarena.

Darvish’s first pitch to Arozarena was a 94 mph lead off the plate that the right-handed hitter lit and sent on a line to the seats beyond left field to put the Rays up 6-0.

That was the plan, Darvish said through interpreter Shingo Horie. Everybody got out on the mound, and I was gonna walk in on this two-seam. And that’s exactly what I did. He just went to that ball very well and you have to give him a thumbs up.

Darvish brought out the next batter, which concluded his night.

Darvish has allowed 24 runs in his last six starts (31 innings), boosting his season ERA from 3.16 to 4.74.

He has allowed four or more runs in six of his 13 starts, more than he did in 30 starts last season. He also has five quality starts, including the seven scoreless innings he pitched against the Cubs on June 3.

I was just talking with some of the guys after the game, and I honestly think things are there,” Darvish said. The velocity was there. I like the movement of the heights. So I don’t think there’s anything particularly to worry about on my part. Just turn the page, come back here tomorrow and prepare for the next departure.

He allowed eight hits, including two home runs and two doubles, for the team that ranks third in the majors in average and first in OPS.

His stuff is pretty much the same, Padres manager Bob Melvin said. It was some big swings, really. And he made some really good shots today. And that’s what they do. You make a bad pitch, and they usually take advantage of it. They hit a lot of home runs. It’s kind of their business card. So it looks like a tough outing for him with six earned runs. But, you know, it could have been a little less too.

big night

Blake Snell will start tonight against his old team.

From Snells’ perspective, that means he’ll pitch in front of the likes of Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder and manager Kevin Cash, who have had significant influence on him.

I’m thrilled to pitch in front of the people who taught me how to be a man, raised me, taught me how to be a pitcher,” Snell said. I’m thrilled to present in front of these people.

Snell was drafted in the first round by the Rays in 2011 and pitched for them from 2016-20 before coming to the Padres in a trade.

He particularly reveres Snyder, whose lessons he often refers to.

When asked what games he’s looking forward to tonight, Snell replied: Every game Kyle watches, I’m excited for that.

He then praised, as he often does, the culture of Tampa Bay.

They know how to play, said Snell, who won the American League’s Cy Young Award in 2018 and pitched for the Rays in the 2020 World Series. They do all the little things right. They play ball, they steal, they kick. It’s a good team. I’m excited to face a team I’ve been on for so long and see how their style of play fits. They do all the little things right, and they have guys who love each other and come together the same way. And that’s usually why they’re so good.

Excluded

Trent Grisham moved into Austin Nola territory last night when Melvin sent Rougned Odor, another left-handed hitter, to bat for Grishams in the ninth inning.

Prior to that, Nola had been the only Padres player this season to have a pinch hit by a player batting on the same side. It’s happened four times to Nola, who bats .142 with a .265 on-base percentage.

I just liked the game better there, that particular batting,” Melvin said.

Grisham was 0-for-3 last night and is batting .190 with a .303 OBP.

Odor walked eight pitches to charge the goals before Fernando Tatis Jr. ended the game diving into a double play.

They had

It took Arozarena less time than proofreaders in New York to determine he was absent.

After staring at the giant video board beyond left field and watching multiple replays of his slide into second base on a fourth-inning steal attempt, Arozarena returned to the dugout several seconds before the field leader Alan Porter’s team announces the initial call for safe had been overturned.

Gary Sanchez was credited with throwing his fourth potential base stealer (on seven attempts). Second baseman Ha-Seong Kim’s foot should have gotten the assist, as Arozarena never touched the sack.

Small bites

Sanchez was 0-for-4 last night and is hitless in eight at-bats in his last three games. He had a hit in all but one of his first 10 starts with the Padres and hit .289 (11 for 38) with five homers in those games. He’s 1 for 15 with a homer in his last four starts.

Tatis walking in the first inning was his ninth in 29 plate appearances. He walked 12 times in his first 194 plate appearances this season. Tatis went 2-for-4 with a double last night and is batting .407/.508/.852 with 14 extra hits in 65 plate appearances this month.

Xander Bogaerts was 1 for 3 with a brace and a walk last night and has struck safely in all seven games since returning from a four-game break to rest his ailing wrist. He’s 10 for 25 with four doubles during the streak.

Nelson Cruz hit his second home run in three games since returning from the injured list. The blast was the 464th home run of his career. His next will tie him with Hall of Famer Dave Winfield for 36th on the all-time list.

As expected, the Padres tied the franchise record with their 26th sellout of the season. Another sale is scheduled for tonight.

The Padres’ starters have allowed more than four runs in consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 3-4, 2022.

Alright, that’s it for me.

My eldest son is running an ultra marathon today. I’ve never done anything so cool, and I’m going to cheer it on.

So I won’t be at the game tonight. Sanders will have the coverage on our Padres page.

Do you speak Monday.