Entertainment
Al Pacino, 83, is stepping out in Hollywood after girlfriend Noor Alfalah, 29, gave birth to son Roman
Al Pacino was seen in good spirits after his girlfriend Noor Alfalah recently gave birth to their son Roman.
The Scarface actor, 83, was seen leaving a meeting in Hollywood on Friday afternoon but was without Alfalah and their newborn baby.
He wore his all-black outfit and accessorized it with a patterned scarf and black sunglasses.
Pacino was seen holding a coffee as he strolled the streets of Century City while chatting with his associates.
It comes after his TV producer girlfriend Alfalah, 29, welcomed a baby boy whose arrivalDailyMail.com exclusively revealed on Thursday.
The Godfather star’s outing follows Alfalah’s walk in Los Angeles with her mother and sister on Friday.
She showed off her post-baby body in a black V-neck sweater and a pair of navy low-rise sweatpants.
Alfalah wore all-black sneakers and shielded her eyes from the sun in a pair of rectangular sunglasses for a quick run to the cafe.
She accessorized with a delicate gold chain necklace, dazzling diamond earrings and layers of several delicate bracelets.
As she walked out, she was seen carrying an iced latte in one hand and her cell phone in the other.
A rep for the age-different couple has shared the baby’s name, which is the Scarface actor’s fourth child and his first.
“I confirm that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” the statement read.
Last month, it was revealed Alfalah was eight months pregnant and the couple were seen driving to Sunset Tower with a baby seat in the back of their car.
The outing also marked the first time the new parents have been seen together since their shock baby news broke.
The couple have kept their relationship relatively private but have been romantically linked since April 2022.
Earlier this year in March, a rep for Pacino confirmed that the couple will soon be expecting their first child together.
The screen icon is already the father of three adult children.
Pacino shares daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant as well as 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex, Beverly D’Angelo.
Alfalah is no stranger to an age-gap romance after dating several high-profile figures over the years, including Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 61 years old.
