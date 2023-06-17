Shell India signs actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Shell India has engaged Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador for its lubricants business in the country. The company said it was looking to expand its customer base and would capitalize on Kapoor’s popularity to do so.

The brand also launched its new campaign and TV ad with the tagline, Rukna Mushkil Hai, for its motorcycle oils. He said in a statement that he was celebrating the spirit of the new India.

Amit Ghugre, Head of Automotive Sales and Marketing for the Lubricants business in India, said: “This collaboration reinforces our goal of supporting the working spirit of riders and driving their progress. He is an obvious choice as he has the right appeal and passion for loving bikes that endeared him to millions of Indians, as a beloved youth icon.

Kapoor said, “I’m happy to partner with them to bring the brand closer to the biker community, be part of their unstoppable journey and make a difference.”

India has also hired MTV Hustle contestant Gaurav Mankoti, known by his stage name, Void, to compose a track that features in the commercial.

Ad spending in India is expected to grow by 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest rate of any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow by 16%, according to a Dentsu report titled Global Ad Spend Forecasts. The growth rate of advertising expenditure for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spending is likely to increase by around 8.7% in 2022, he said.

India’s advertising market will reach $11.1 billion in 2022, driven primarily by digital advertising which will grow by 31.6% and TV ads which are expected to grow by 14.5%.

TV will continue to account for a higher share of ad spend than digital this year. While the share of digital advertising in India is estimated at 33.4%, as it is the main medium for digital first brands and consumer technology companies, TV will get a share of 41.8% in 2022, as it has seen a full recovery, boosted by new content and sporting events such as the Indian Premier League. The report indicates that significant growth is expected in over-the-top (OTT) platforms, connected TV, online gaming and e-commerce.

Updated: June 17, 2023, 5:28 PM IST