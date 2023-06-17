Connect with us

Entertainment

Shell India signs actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

Shell India signs actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

 


New Delhi: Shell India has engaged Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador for its lubricants business in the country. The company said it was looking to expand its customer base and would capitalize on Kapoor’s popularity to do so.

The brand also launched its new campaign and TV ad with the tagline, Rukna Mushkil Hai, for its motorcycle oils. He said in a statement that he was celebrating the spirit of the new India.

Amit Ghugre, Head of Automotive Sales and Marketing for the Lubricants business in India, said: “This collaboration reinforces our goal of supporting the working spirit of riders and driving their progress. He is an obvious choice as he has the right appeal and passion for loving bikes that endeared him to millions of Indians, as a beloved youth icon.

Kapoor said, “I’m happy to partner with them to bring the brand closer to the biker community, be part of their unstoppable journey and make a difference.”

India has also hired MTV Hustle contestant Gaurav Mankoti, known by his stage name, Void, to compose a track that features in the commercial.

Ad spending in India is expected to grow by 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest rate of any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow by 16%, according to a Dentsu report titled Global Ad Spend Forecasts. The growth rate of advertising expenditure for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spending is likely to increase by around 8.7% in 2022, he said.

India’s advertising market will reach $11.1 billion in 2022, driven primarily by digital advertising which will grow by 31.6% and TV ads which are expected to grow by 14.5%.

TV will continue to account for a higher share of ad spend than digital this year. While the share of digital advertising in India is estimated at 33.4%, as it is the main medium for digital first brands and consumer technology companies, TV will get a share of 41.8% in 2022, as it has seen a full recovery, boosted by new content and sporting events such as the Indian Premier League. The report indicates that significant growth is expected in over-the-top (OTT) platforms, connected TV, online gaming and e-commerce.

Catch all the company news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news.

More less

Updated: June 17, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/shell-india-signs-actor-shahid-kapoor-as-brand-ambassador-11687003086412.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: