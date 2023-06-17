The Hog Wild fundraiser will be the first event at Field Hall





PORT ANGELES — The 11th annual Hog Wild — a fundraiser for the Olympic Medical Center Foundation — Saturday will be the first event held at the new Field Arts & Events Hall in downtown Port Angeles. Three hundred people are expected for the sold-out dinner and show. The City of Port Angeles issued a temporary occupancy permit to allow the still unfinished Field Hall at 201 W. Front St. “Everyone has accelerated to make this event possible,” said Bruce Skinner, Executive Director of the OMC Foundation. “It’s a great example of how a city and a nonprofit can work together to get things done.” The venue is 99.8% complete, executive director Steve Raider-Ginsburg said Friday. “We are a few days away from securing permanent occupancy.” Raider-Ginsburg said obtaining the temporary permit involves inspections of life safety systems to protect people from emergencies such as fires, tsunamis and earthquakes. “We have achieved a safe and secure environment,” he said. Parking for the 300 people expected at Hog Wild is available at various locations in downtown Port Angeles, Raider-Ginsburg said. “There are hundreds of parking spaces within a five-minute walk,” he said. Renamed “Hog Wild Goes to the Movies Presented by North Olympic Healthcare Network”, the sold-out $70-per-person event will raise money for the OMC Children’s Clinic and the OMC Foundation Scholarship Fund . The latter will provide funding for individuals who wish to enter the health profession, particularly in medicine-related programs at Peninsula College. Hog Wild will continue to include games where participants can win prizes, but several other artists have been added to the program, including four who have performed at Circus or Teatro Zinzanni. It will also offer a screening of the film “Casablanca” in the Field Hall room, which has a giant screen. This will be the first event at Field Hall, but several more are planned before the July 27-30 opening weekend. Among them, the Brubeck Brothers on July 6 and a celebration of local arts sponsors by the North Olympic Health Network. For more information on Field Hall, see https://field hallevents.org/#/events. To learn more about OMC Foundation events, visit https://www.omhf.org/.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/news/hog-wild-fundraiser-to-be-first-event-at-field-hall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos