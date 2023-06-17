‘Road House’ Remake Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Adds Jessica Williams





Amazon’s “Road House,” a reimagined version of the classic film starring Patrick Swayze, is still undated, but “Shrinking” star Jessica Williams is thrilled about it. Not only does it star Jake Gyllenhaal, but she has an unnamed role in the movie, which she’s already shot. Greenlit in August 2022, “Road House” tells the story of a former middleweight UFC fighter who ends up working in a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not what they seem. During an interview for Variety Awards Circuit Podcast to discuss his role on Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” the actor talks about working with Oscar nominee Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”). “It was so cool to work with him,” she says. “He’s an amazing actor. I was so excited to do ‘Road House’ with Jake Gyllenhaal. He’s a crazy actor. Every time you learn. My work as an actor, especially on ‘Shrinking “, is to make everyone look good knowing what I’m doing on set. I love the volley and I have to do it with Jake. Besides Gyllenhaal and Williams, the film stars Billy Magnussen (“No Time to Die”), Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”), Gbemisola Ikumelo (“A League of Their Own”), Lukas Gage (“The White Lotus”) and Hannah Love Lanier (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”). The former “Daily Show” correspondent didn’t reveal any other plans on her filing, but shared that she’s open to a Marvel movie or any other superhero movie. “I want to work with really interesting people that I can learn from,” she says. Doug Liman (“Edge of Tomorrow”) is directing the film from a screenplay written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. After producing the original 1989 film, Joel Silver is back for his company Silver Pictures with JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch serving as executive producers. The original film grossed a modest $30 million against a budget of $15 million, but has since become a cult classic and is one of Swayze’s most beloved roles. Williams is among the top Emmy contenders to support the comedy actress for “Shrinking,” in addition to her voice-over performance on Netflix’s animated program “Entergalatic” with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. Williams, representing UTA and Rise Management. Gyllenhaal is represented by WME; Liman is represented by CAA; and Ikumelo is represented by Paradigm and Curtis Brown Group. Listen to the latest Variety Episode of the Awards Circuit podcast, which also has Williams co-star Christa Miller as a guest.

