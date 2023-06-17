Hollywood Gala Celebrates Renfrew’s Special Needs Community





It’s a black tie affair in Renfrew on Saturday night, as dozens of people from the special needs community will be celebrated. Renfrew County Voices for People with Developmental Disabilities is hosting a Hollywood Gala at the Renfrew Armory. “What we wanted to do was give these guys a day they would never forget,” said organizer Charlene Badour. “So it’s kind of like their prom, their weddings all came together in one big special day.” For families like Lisa Duggan, her 34-year-old son, Alex, lives with autism and never had the chance to experience such an event. “He’s never been to prom, they never really do anything fancy or exciting,” Duggan told CTV News Ottawa. “So we thought it would be a great opportunity for them.” One hundred and seventy-five people are expected to attend the event, including more than 50 people with special needs. All formal wear for the evening was donated free of charge by members of the public, local hairdressers and beauticians also providing services. Fellow organizer Elaine Lamont says events like these create opportunities to shed new light on people like her son Scott and his peers. “People on the street may have a preconceived idea about someone with an intellectual disability,” Lamont said. “You don’t normally imagine them in your mind in tuxedos or sitting at an elegant sit-down dinner party, dancing. We’re going to change that.” Badour says the Hollywood theme of the night allows those who are celebrated to be seen as the stars of the night. “They’re always the stars; it’s just sometimes we get overwhelmed as parents because it’s a big, big chore for parents every day,” Badour said. “But it’s worth it, when you can do things like that for them, it’s worth it.”

