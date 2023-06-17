Ogie Alcasid mourns the passing of 90s actor Patrick Guzman





Manila, Philippines (Update, 3:47 p.m.) – Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted a photo on Instagram of himself with 90s actor Patrick Guzman, who he says “went to heaven so suddenly.” On his Instagram earlier today, Ogie posted a photo of himself with Patrick, Anjo Yllana and Michael V in their younger years for the photoshoot for “Mama’s Boys 2: Let’s Go Na”, the sequel to the hit film by 1993 “Mama’s Boys”. ” “Here’s Pat Guzman with @michaelbitoy and @anjoyllana in our younger days doing our photoshoot for our hit ‘Mama’s Boys 2.’ So shocked and sad that you went to heaven so suddenly. Rest now my brother. I will always remember the wonderful times we had filming so many movies together. Be with Jesus.” Ogie wrote on Instagram. Guzman was cast along with Michael V, Anjo and Ogie along with other stars that include Nanette Inventor and Sunshine Cruz in the buddy comedy flick. “Oh no,” Michael V commented on Ogie’s post. Other celebrities also expressed their shock and extended their prayers. They include fellow 90s stars de Guzman, Gelli de Belen, Dingdong Avanazado, Bing Loyzaga, Dennis Padilla and Randy Santiago. According to a Instagram 2019 acting position and acting coach Beverly Vergel, she and Patrick are based in Toronto, Canada. On her Instagram post today, Vergel recalled the days she worked with Patrick in 2019. She wrote and directed “BROmance The Movie.” “I was delighted to have you as the main actor. You said yes without seeing the script! Thank you for your trust, Patrick. Even if you expressed reluctance because you haven’t played on screen for a long time , it was a feature-length comedy film,” she said. She recalled insuring the actor, adding that she would hold a workshop to prepare for the casting before making the film. “I will never forget how happy you were doing a comedy workshop. You enjoyed the fun and silly exercises despite the full body workout. It was a day full of laughs. I will forever cherish these memories. I know the entire cast and the crew will surely miss you!!! You are our very own PAPA P from Canada!!!” she wrote. The actress and acting coach offered her condolences to the actor’s wife and son. Guzman rose to fame as a commercial model of a popular watch brand. He then acted in several films “Una Kang Naging Akin” (1991), “Koronang Itim” (1994) and “Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko” (1994). As of press time, there are no further details on Guzman’s passing.

