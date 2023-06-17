Entertainment
All The Actors Who’ve Played Superman, Ranked From Worst To Best
-
Superman is one of the most beloved characters ever to appear on screen.
-
11 actors have played it on television or in the cinema.
-
We rank them all from worst to best.
11. Brandon Routh (“The Return of Superman”, 2006)
Routh had the deck stacked against him from the moment he put that “S” to his chest.
Playing the first Superman on the big screen since Christopher Reeve played the character in the 1980s, audiences suddenly had to adjust to a new actor in the role.
With a film that lives up to the ride, plus Routh’s performance barely giving audiences a “wow” factor, his Superman is pretty forgettable.
It also didn’t help that Routh was done with the character.
10. Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”, 1993)
Playing the character for four seasons, Cain certainly had the look and great chemistry with Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane.
What doesn’t help his case is the show’s nerdy TV sitcom vibe, which made him feel more like a TV dad than a superhero.
9. Channing Tatum (“The Lego Movie”, 2014; “The Lego Batman Movie”, 2017; “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”, 2019)
Tatum’s over-the-top, ego-filled depiction of the superhero is fun and perfect for the “Lego” franchise.
8. Kirk Alyn (“Superman” TV show, 1948)
Bearing the distinction as the first actor to ever portray Superman in live-action work, Alyn was so synonymous with the character that when the series first hit theaters, his name didn’t even appear on screen. .
The 15 episodes, which played in theaters before the main feature (a serial sequel followed in 1950, “Atom Man vs Superman”), laid the groundwork for how we would see the character on screen for the decades to follow: a burly actor with striking looks and an appropriate attitude.
7. George Reeves (TV show “The Adventures of Superman”, 1952; “The Flash”, 2023)
Reeves’ television portrayal leaned heavily on the character’s “American-style” vibe, which led to widespread popularity for the show and the actor.
6. Bud Collyer (Animated TV show “The New Adventures of Superman”, 1966)
Collyer was the voice of Clark Kent/Superman in the 1940s for the “Adventures of Superman” radio series. Thanks to the popularity of Alyn and Reeves in the role, Collyer was tapped to reprise the character, in animated form.
The Sunday morning cartoon has been a staple in family homes for four seasons. Collyer would portray Superman differently than Kent by making his voice sound deeper when he was the superhero.
5. Nicolas Cage (“The Flash”, 2023)
OK, we know that Cage never Really was able to play Superman, as his cast as the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s “Superman Lives” only had photos of the actor in the iconic suit during pre-production before Warner Bros. don’t give it all up.
In “The Flash,” we get a glimpse of Cage as Superman as Barry Allen travels the multiverse.
So somewhere, we guess, “Superman Lives” is a reality (meaning producer Jon Peters’ vision of Superman battling a giant spider also succeeded). And we also have to assume that the combination of Cage and Burton on the project was magical.
It’s hard to imagine Cage as Superman not being memorable.
4. Tyler Hoechlin (“Supergirl,” TV show, 2016; “The Flash” TV show, 2018; “Arrow” TV show, 2018; “Batwoman” TV show, 2019; “Legends of Tomorrow” TV show, 2020; Superman & Lois”, TV show, 2021)
Hoechlin has the distinction of being the actor who has played Superman in more projects than anyone on this list, so he certainly knows how to play the role.
In his latest show, “Superman & Lois”, he still does a worthy job.
3. Tom Welling (“Smallville” TV show, 2001)
Playing young Clark Kent for 10 seasons, Welling became a staple for Superman fans and was perfect for portraying a young man trying to figure out who he really is.
2. Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”, 2013; “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, 2016; “Justice League”, 2017; Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, 2021; “Black Adam”, 2022; “The Flash “, 2023)
Love or hate the movies he was in, you can’t say Cavill had the looks and the right performance to play the character convincingly in the world we live in today.
1. Christoper Reeve (“Superman”, 1978; “Superman II”, 1980; “Superman III”, 1983; “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace”, 1987; “The Flash”, 2023)
From that smile to the goofy way he played Clark and, of course, how he flew, Reeve was born to play Superman.
It also helped that the first two movies in the franchise he was a part of were some of the best superhero movies ever made.
In many ways, we’re still looking for an actor who can fully embody the character of Superman on screen like Reeve did.
And, honestly, we may never succeed.
Read the original article at Initiated
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/every-actor-whos-played-superman-105800612.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vivek Ramaswamy offers a solid defense of Trump, while running against him
- All The Actors Who’ve Played Superman, Ranked From Worst To Best
- Following the long arc of tennis broadcasts
- Is Walmart’s New Bet on Fashion Brands a Threat to Specialty Channels?
- Google adds useful new features to Android Play Books app
- French Aerospace Group GIFAS Appoints New Managing Director
- Is the UK’s illegal migrant crackdown working? – BBC Newsnight
- 8th earthquake reported in less than 4 weeks near Canton
- Erdogan gives eulogy to former Italian PM Berlusconi, recalling memories
- Evidence that Boris Johnson’s accuser went partying in lockdown
- Indonesia Open 2023 semi-final, Jokowi and Menpora watch live at Istora
- Pocatello Regional Airport and Delta Announce Second Daily Flight