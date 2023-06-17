All The Actors Who’ve Played Superman, Ranked From Worst To Best

Henry Cavill as “Superman”.Warner Brothers

Superman is one of the most beloved characters ever to appear on screen.

11 actors have played it on television or in the cinema.

We rank them all from worst to best.

11. Brandon Routh (“The Return of Superman”, 2006)

“Brandon Routh in “Superman Returns”.Warner Bros.

Routh had the deck stacked against him from the moment he put that “S” to his chest.

Playing the first Superman on the big screen since Christopher Reeve played the character in the 1980s, audiences suddenly had to adjust to a new actor in the role.

With a film that lives up to the ride, plus Routh’s performance barely giving audiences a “wow” factor, his Superman is pretty forgettable.

It also didn’t help that Routh was done with the character.

10. Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”, 1993)

Dean Cain as Superman.Timothy White/Disney/Getty

Playing the character for four seasons, Cain certainly had the look and great chemistry with Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane.

What doesn’t help his case is the show’s nerdy TV sitcom vibe, which made him feel more like a TV dad than a superhero.

9. Channing Tatum (“The Lego Movie”, 2014; “The Lego Batman Movie”, 2017; “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”, 2019)

Superman in “The Lego Movie” franchise is voiced by Channing Tatum.Pictures from Warner Bros.

Tatum’s over-the-top, ego-filled depiction of the superhero is fun and perfect for the “Lego” franchise.

8. Kirk Alyn (“Superman” TV show, 1948)

Kirk Alyn as Superman.YouTube screenshot

Bearing the distinction as the first actor to ever portray Superman in live-action work, Alyn was so synonymous with the character that when the series first hit theaters, his name didn’t even appear on screen. .

The 15 episodes, which played in theaters before the main feature (a serial sequel followed in 1950, “Atom Man vs Superman”), laid the groundwork for how we would see the character on screen for the decades to follow: a burly actor with striking looks and an appropriate attitude.

7. George Reeves (TV show “The Adventures of Superman”, 1952; “The Flash”, 2023)

George Reeves as Superman.YouTube screenshot

Reeves’ television portrayal leaned heavily on the character’s “American-style” vibe, which led to widespread popularity for the show and the actor.

The story continues

6. Bud Collyer (Animated TV show “The New Adventures of Superman”, 1966)

Bud Collyer voiced Clark Kent and Superman in The New Adventures of Superman.CBS/Getty

Collyer was the voice of Clark Kent/Superman in the 1940s for the “Adventures of Superman” radio series. Thanks to the popularity of Alyn and Reeves in the role, Collyer was tapped to reprise the character, in animated form.

The Sunday morning cartoon has been a staple in family homes for four seasons. Collyer would portray Superman differently than Kent by making his voice sound deeper when he was the superhero.

5. Nicolas Cage (“The Flash”, 2023)

Test shots of Nicolas Cage as Superman.YouTube screenshot

OK, we know that Cage never Really was able to play Superman, as his cast as the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s “Superman Lives” only had photos of the actor in the iconic suit during pre-production before Warner Bros. don’t give it all up.

In “The Flash,” we get a glimpse of Cage as Superman as Barry Allen travels the multiverse.

So somewhere, we guess, “Superman Lives” is a reality (meaning producer Jon Peters’ vision of Superman battling a giant spider also succeeded). And we also have to assume that the combination of Cage and Burton on the project was magical.

It’s hard to imagine Cage as Superman not being memorable.

4. Tyler Hoechlin (“Supergirl,” TV show, 2016; “The Flash” TV show, 2018; “Arrow” TV show, 2018; “Batwoman” TV show, 2019; “Legends of Tomorrow” TV show, 2020; Superman & Lois”, TV show, 2021)

Tyler Hoechlin as Superman.C.W.

Hoechlin has the distinction of being the actor who has played Superman in more projects than anyone on this list, so he certainly knows how to play the role.

In his latest show, “Superman & Lois”, he still does a worthy job.

3. Tom Welling (“Smallville” TV show, 2001)

Tom Welling as Superman.The CW

Playing young Clark Kent for 10 seasons, Welling became a staple for Superman fans and was perfect for portraying a young man trying to figure out who he really is.

2. Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”, 2013; “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, 2016; “Justice League”, 2017; Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, 2021; “Black Adam”, 2022; “The Flash “, 2023)

Henry Cavill as Superman.Warner Bros.

Love or hate the movies he was in, you can’t say Cavill had the looks and the right performance to play the character convincingly in the world we live in today.

1. Christoper Reeve (“Superman”, 1978; “Superman II”, 1980; “Superman III”, 1983; “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace”, 1987; “The Flash”, 2023)

Christopher Reeve as Superman.Document/Reuters

From that smile to the goofy way he played Clark and, of course, how he flew, Reeve was born to play Superman.

It also helped that the first two movies in the franchise he was a part of were some of the best superhero movies ever made.

In many ways, we’re still looking for an actor who can fully embody the character of Superman on screen like Reeve did.

And, honestly, we may never succeed.

Read the original article at Initiated