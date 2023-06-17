Flamin Hot: Neon Dust, Hollywood Corn





Do I have initiative? Richard Montaez (played by Jesse Garcia) asks his wife, Judy (Annie Gonzalez), in the comedy-drama Flamin Hot, lovingly directed by Eva Longoria. Montaez, whose memoir is based on this fictional story, is considering applying for a job at the Frito-Lay factory in Rancho Cucamonga, California. While stumped over this word initiative soon enough, hell embodies him, as he goes from janitor to family man behind a Cheetos flavor that has extended the reach of snack makers, launching Montaez’s marketing career. Garcia and Gonzalez possess poignant chemistry as an economically struggling couple. They meet for the first time as children. He, a child of farmworkers, is bullied in the dining hall and at home; she has a bruise that suggests they might have more in common than just being the brown kids at a predominantly white elementary school. Montaez’s early life is told in a sometimes boastful, sometimes self-deprecating, always optimistic voice-over that softens the contours of his childhood, which includes routine bigotry and outright racism, but also his father’s brutality and judgment. Vacho (Emilio Rivera). Montaez came of age in the late 60s and early 70s, and the pride and resistance of the Chicano movement, while adjacent, was not central to his upbringing. Instead, as he tells us in a tale that swings between present and past, from biographical to fantastical, he found friends in a gang. It wasn’t until Judy became pregnant that the couple agreed things had to change. From the moment he walks into the Frito-Lay facility, Montaez is a dogged learner, asking about chemical processes, wondering about an extruder, even celebrating an industrial pressure washer. His curiosity infuriates his supervisor (Matt Walsh), worries the friend who helped him get the job (Bobby Soto), and breaks down the defenses of an engineer (Dennis Haysbert) who knows the facility inside out and becomes the mentor. initially suspicious of Montaez. The titular flavor, it seems, didn’t happen overnight. Montaez’s stint began in the mid-1970s and took off in the early 1990s, when the establishment faced tough times. An executive, Roger Enrico (Tony Shalhoub), trains the beleaguered workforce to think like a CEO. And the ensuing scenes of Rich landing his burning idea, inspired by the Mexican charm of street corn elote as expected. It burns well, proclaims the smallest Montaez (Brice Gonzalez) as the family samples the seasonings. Longoria, working from a script by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chvez, sprinkles lessons in self-esteem throughout. (The film is Longoria’s feature debut.) And the women here, including Montaez and Judy’s mother, are more than ordinary catalysts. Still, should it be surprising that such a bloated movie has a sprinkling of flavors that might not be real? If you read too deeply about the ingredients that went into Flamin Hot, you might find enough confusion about whether Montaez actually invented the flavor (as claimed) to make your conscience slightly cramp. *** hot flame Rated PG-13 for strong language and drug talk. Duration: 1h39. Watch on Disney+ and Hulu. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

