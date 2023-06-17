10 Bollywood Action Suspense Movies

The Indian film industry is one of the largest centers of commercial filmmaking in the world. It’s also a much more complex place than foreigners might imagine, with multiple film industries spread across India based on different regional languages. The most striking recent example is RRRan Oscar-winning Telegu language film that belongs to the South Indian Tollywood film industry.





But it is the Mumbai-based Hindi-language film industry, called Bollywood, that has grown most in importance outside India in recent decades. You might think every Bollywood movie is an over-the-top romantic musical extravaganza, but the industry actually makes movies in a wide variety of genres. Let’s take a look at some of the best Bollywood action movies with a good dose of suspense.

ten Gupta

Trimurti Movies

Gupt: the hidden truth is a 1997 Bollywood thriller that helped cement its rising star actor Bobby Deol as a standout. The film sees Deol as Sahil, a brash and privileged young man who prefers to live a carefree life partying with his friends. Sahil falls in love with Isha, the daughter of his father’s business partner, while one of Sahil’s best friends, Sheetal, is also in love with him, although he only sees her as a friend.

Things come to a head when Sahil’s stepfather with whom he had a difficult relationship is found murdered, and Sahil becomes the prime suspect in the case. What follows is Sahil’s desperate race against time to clear his name while avoiding the police and trying to protect his loved ones. The surprise twist at the end of the film caused a lot of controversy when the film was released, and the film made history when one of its protagonists Kajol became the first actress to win the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

9 Vikram Veda

Photos from personal video recorder

The various language-based film industries in India have very porous borders. Actors, filmmakers and technicians from one industry frequently work in others as well. This also extends to individual film stories, which are often remade in different languages. That’s what happened with the 2017 Tamil-language thriller Vikram Vedawhich was remade in Bollywood in 2022 by the original film’s writer-director duo Pushkar-Gayathri.

The film follows honorable cop Vikram, who is tasked with taking down the city’s most fearsome criminals with his team. Also in the mix is ​​Vedha, a notorious gangster from Kanpur who surprises everyone by walking into a police station and turning himself in. In return for his cooperation, Vedha’s only request is that Vikram listen to three stories from his past and give an honest judgement. A cat-and-mouse hunt begins between Vikram and Vedha, with the former finding his view of good and evil slowly changing as he listens to each of Vedha’s stories.

8 Fan

Yash Raj Movies

Many people say that fame in hollywood is no longer applicable to A-list actors. But such a celebrity is still alive and well in Bollywood. 2016 Fan is a meta-commentary on the nature of such stardom in India, using one of the country’s biggest stars of all time, Shah Rukh Khan, as its lead. The megastar does double duty by playing the lead role and the story’s villain.

Gaurav is a middle-class boy from Delhi who is obsessed with superstar Aryan Khanna, whom Gaurav tries to emulate in every way possible. Guarav goes to great lengths to travel to Mumbai to meet his real-life idol. But after causing a criminal incident to secure the meeting, Gaurav is shocked when Aryan castigates him for his behavior and refuses to acknowledge their bond. Gaurav’s love turns to hate, and he concocts an elaborate web of deception to destroy Aryan’s life and bring the superstar back to his fandom.

7 A Wednesday !

UTV Movies

Neeraj Pandey is one of the best thriller storytellers working in Bollywood. Pandey made a low-key but impactful debut with his very first film, 2008 A Wednesday !which managed to become a smash hit without a big budget or major stars thanks to Pandey’s skillful work as writer and director, and the impressive performances of the main cast.

On an ordinary day in Bombay, the police are alerted to the presence of a bag containing explosives in a public place. After getting rid of the bag, the police are contacted by an anonymous person who takes responsibility for planting the bomb. The mystery man also reveals that he has hidden other explosives all over town, which will go off within hours unless the police free four convicted terrorists. As the officers reluctantly comply, the true nature of the unnamed man’s mission is revealed for an explosive climax.

6 Khiladi

Venus discs and cassettes

Akshay Kumar is known in Bollywood today as a comedy and drama star. But the actor debuted as India’s first modern action hero who instilled martial arts fight scenes in his films. Kumar’s breakout role was starring in 1992s Khiladiwhich took the typical romantic Bollywood setting and turned it into a murderous and mysterious action thriller to take advantage of Kumar’s unique set of skills.

Raj and his group of college friends are irresponsible people who are only interested in having fun and pulling pranks. Raj is also a compulsive gambler who likes to take risks in life. One day, Raj bets that he can make his rich friend Sheetal’s father believe that she has been kidnapped and get some money from him. The deception turns deadly when Sheetal is actually murdered, and Raj and his friends become prime suspects in the case, forcing them to flee to find the real culprit and clear their names.

5 War

Yash Raj Movies

Just like Hollywood, Bollywood has also realized the money-making possibilities of a cinematic universe. The most striking example of such a franchise in Bollywood is currently Yash Raj Studios’ Spyverse, which takes popular actors and places them in a shared setting that varies in tone from james bond-style capers to fast furious– inspired adventures.

One of the first additions to the Spyverse was War, featuring the two biggest action stars of the era, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles of Kabir and Khalid. The duo play the roles of army officers tasked with stopping an international terrorist from wreaking havoc across India. Following a series of beatings against army personnel, Kabir is revealed to have started working against the Indian state. But Khalid suspects there’s a deeper game going on, and he volunteers to embark on a solo mission to bring his former mentor to justice.

4 Mardaani

Yash Raj Movies

Indian Police Officer (IPS) Shivani Shivaji Roy was first introduced in 2014 Mardaani as a lone female officer waging a war against the Mumbai underworld. Shivani gets her second case in Mardaani, which ups the ante with a more evil villain and an action-packed storyline. This time, Shivani faces a series of brutal murders of young women in Kota, Rajasthan.

The conservative town is outraged by the crimes, and Shivani suspects a mentally ill serial killer is behind the murders. When it is announced that Shivani will lead the investigation into the murders, the murderer begins to take an interest in her. Between taunting Shivani by breaking into her house and finding more victims, the killer always seems to be one step ahead of the police as Shivani works frantically to end the carnage.

3 Race

UTV Movies

And if the fast furious the movies were like an extended Indian soap opera? This is the question that the filmmaking duo Abbas-Mastan dared to ask in 2008, and the result was the film Race. Ranvir is a successful businessman and rancher who always wins every bet he takes. Ranvir also has a younger brother Rajiv and a girlfriend named Sonia.

Ranvir loves his brother so much that when he learns that Rajiv is in love with Sonia, he steps aside to allow Rajiv to woo and get engaged to Sonia. But the happy family dynamic is shattered when an attempt is made on Ranvir’s life. Caught in a race against time, Ranvir, Rajiv and Sonia must uncover the secret behind the attempted murder, even as various skeletons emerge from the family closet and threaten to shatter their world.

2 history

Over 18

In the city of Kolkata, a heavily pregnant woman named Vidya Bagchi arrives from the UK to find her missing husband. The only problem is that there is no official record of anyone matching the description of Vidya’s husband who was in Kolkata recently. Blocked at all times by the local police, Vidya is forced to carry out her own investigations in secret in history.

As she follows one lead after another, deadly forces begin to converge around Vidya. Like Bob Biswas, a mild-mannered middle-aged man who moonlights as a hitman for anonymous parties. Despite repeated signs that her life is in grave danger, Vidya pushes ahead with her investigations, uncovering a startling conspiracy in the heart of the city.

1 Ghajini

Gita Arts

Imagine this. A guy with short-term memory loss is unable to remember anything that happened 15 minutes ago. To help him in his search for his lover’s killer, the man uses information provided by tattoos covering his entire body, as well as a notebook where he keeps important clues he has unearthed as well as photos. locations and suspects.

It was the basic premise of Christopher Nolan’s 2000 cult film Memento. The premise was then directly lifted by Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss for his Tamil language film Ghajini. Murugadoss then remade his own film in Hindi in 2008. Both versions of Ghajini feature a lot more action and brutality than Mementoas well as more of the story being devoted to the love interest of the male protagonist to explain the deep loss he feels after his disappearance.