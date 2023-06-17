Thalapathy Vijay Pays Tribute to Students: Unveiling Memorable Actor ‘Leo’ Interaction at 12-Hour Event | Tamil Cinema News





Thalapathy Vijay The highly anticipated meeting of with the students, who obtained the top three places in the 10th and 12th General Examinations in the 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu, took place today (June 17) in Chennai. Fans were captivated by Vijay the presence of ‘, his hard-hitting speech and various memorable moments during the ‘ Leo ‘ the actor’s interaction with the students. Here we present a compilation of the most remarkable moments of Thalapathy Vijay’s inspiring encounter with the talented students.

Vijay spent 2 crores for the big event

From accommodation, breakfast and lunch to snacks, Vijay and his team would have made all the best arrangements for the students and parents, who arrived for the meeting. But the actor is said to have spent nearly Rs 2 crores on the event as he wants everyone to be treated well.

Vijay’s speech

Vijay made a stunning entrance in his new look and he started the event with a motivational speech. Vijay asked the fans to do what they wanted to do and explained the importance of education in life. He also asked next-generation voters to avoid receiving money for votes, which sparked the actor’s political entry.

Vijay got emotional

Vijay had a special interaction with a physically handicapped boy and received a gift from him. The young boy got emotional while sharing time with his favorite actor, and the boy’s touching moments brought tears to Vijay’s eyes.

A diamond necklace in Nandhini

To start the honor ceremony, Vijay honored Nandhini, who got 600/600 in the CSS exams, and he also gifted a diamond necklace to Nandhini.

Vijay interacts with students and parents

Instead of a back and forth event, Vijay interacted well with students and parents throughout the day with a smiling face. He also fulfilled the wishes of several students and parents.

Called a marginalized student

A female student mistakenly missed the list and was denied entry into the arena. Vijay then called the student after her speech went viral on news channels and congratulated her on stage.

Student poems and praises

Several students shared their special poems and praises for Actor Vijay and expressed their admiration for his films.

Students ask the actor to enter politics

As the actor talked about elections in his speech, fans want to see the actor enter politics, and many have asked the actor for a political entrance on stage.

Tired but not in front

The event which started around 10:30 a.m. continued until 11 p.m. Vijay became so tired that he was up for more than 12 hours. But fatigue did not show on the actor’s face, and he handed out prizes to students with a charming smile and energy.

