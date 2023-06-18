The Vail Symposium will host two talks this week: “Gun Violence in America” and “Essential Understanding of Native Americans”





Andrew James via Unsplash/Courtesy Photo Historian Clay Jenkinson is one of the most popular speakers at the Vail Symposium. On Tuesday, June 20, at Eagle River Presbyterian Church, he returns for the final installment of his “Conversations on Controversial Issues” series on gun violence in America; on Wednesday, June 21 at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, he will provide an introduction to Native Americans before another program later this summer. “Clay is a tour de force when it comes to American history,” said Vail Symposium executive director James Kenly. “The Conversations on Controversial Issues series is not intended to persuade but rather to deepen understanding and inspire more civil discourse around our dining room tables, especially on divisive topics such as gun violence and violence. Native American sovereignty. On Tuesday, Jenkinson leads a discussion on gun violence in America. How does the wealthiest nation in the world, committed only to the Second Amendment, start talking smart about gun violence in the United States? How can we achieve a rational, reasonable, nuanced and mutually respectful national conversation on gun violence? This foray into one of the most polarizing topics in modern American life will provide perspectives from a variety of perspectives, including historical, sociological, economic, legal, and political, in addition to an investigation of potential approaches to solutions. Humanities scholar, historian and Jeffersonian Clay Jenkinson moderates the discussion with two live panelists and a variety of recorded materials, including interviews conducted in preparation for the event. He will be joined by David Yamane, professor of sociology at Wake Forest University and author of the guncurious.com blog, and Joshua Horwitz, Dana Feitler Professor of Gun Violence Prevention and Advocacy at Johns Hopkins University. And on Wednesday, Jenkinson offers this introduction to our community to learn more about Native American history and culture as well as the American context in which they exist ahead of a program taking place on August 16. This is an opportunity to catch up on some important topics. What do we mean by the doctrine of discovery? Why do some people say that the “Indian Wars” never ended? What is the nature of Native American sovereignty on and off reservations? What about Native American water issues in the American West? What is a land acknowledgment statement and what is the right thing to do? What would Indian reconciliation commissions do and would they be effective? What is the correct term for Native Americans? Are reservations a good thing or a hindrance to the progress of Native Americans? Non-politically, historian Clay Jenkinson will bring us all up to speed with slides, film clips and more. Support local journalism Give

