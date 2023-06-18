Adipurush’s Saif Ali Khan 10-Head Look Sparks Hilarious Reactions | Bollywood

Adipurush was finally released in theaters around the world on Friday and even received a thunderous reception with an opening of 140 crores. Soon after, several moviegoers noticed peculiarities that became social media memes in no time. Among the many objections raised by audiences as well as critics, Saif Ali Khan’s look as a 10-headed Lankesh garnered some of the most hilarious reactions. Many wanted to not see Saif wearing a black T-shirt but couldn’t and shared their views on Reddit. Read also : Manoj Muntashir defends ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ line in Adipurush, says it’s not a mistake: ‘I’m not the first to write this’ A photo of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh from Adipurush.

Views on the 10 heads of Saif

A Reddit user shared a photo of Saif from Adipurush and captioned it: Seated layout in a rickshaw. Thoda age piche hoke beth jao sab aa jayenge (please adjust a little).

Some had a hard time believing it was actually a scene. A Reddit user asked, so this is an actual scene from this movie and not an edited photo? Another asked, this is an edit for the meme, right? Please tell me this isn’t really from the movie.

Saif’s costume attracts attention

Many couldn’t stop talking about Saif’s costume. One of them said, I have the same Decathlon T-shirt. Another asked, is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt? Another wrote, is he wearing a T-shirt?? Budget wtf 600cr? Why is Ravan wearing a jockey bro wtf t-shirt? read yet another question.

Digging into the look, one Reddit user wrote: Underpaid graphic designer. Another said: A graphic designer serving a notice period. Another called it a Colgate maxfresh ad.

Adipurush’s Hindustan Times review called it a visual spectacle and called Saif a saving grace in the film. The reviewer gave a warning: please just ignore the portions with his other nine heads – I still struggle to find words to explain them.

Adipurush cast

Directed by Tanhaji’s Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanada, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana and Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari. It is based on the Ramayana epic.