AI Artist Imagines Every Fan-Favorite Actor As The Next James Bond

A new era will soon begin for james bond. Following Daniel Craig's farewell to the character after portraying him in six different films, becoming one of the great legends behind 007, a new star is about to rise.





MGM and Amazon Studios, now allies to bring the major franchises of the film studio to the screen, will soon be looking for the new actor who will lend his face and body for the next adventures of the famous secret agent. And while there’s a long way to go before we see him in action again, fans have been searching for the perfect replacement for Craig for many years now.

On social media, several actors are emerging as public favorites to take on the role, with names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden and Aaron Taylor-Johnson making the list. For this reason, the artist Alper Yesiltas turned each of them into James Bond on his Instagram using AI:

The most recent rumors regarding the choice of the new 007 indicate that MGM is looking for a young person for the role, which would leave out a large part of the candidates. Like with Superman: Legacythe studio wants to find someone who can play the character for a long time and in many films.

Ancient Supermancurrent star of the witcher though not by much, and a future leader in the Warhammer 40,000 adaptation, Henry Cavill has been a favorite for the role since before Craig left. Despite his age, the actor would be an excellent choice, not only because of his great popularity and his habit of being part of major franchises, but also because he has always expressed his desire to become james bond.

Tom Hardy is another who has always been present in the collective imagination as an option for the 007. Currently, the actor is one of the main stars of Sony. Spider Man universe like Eddie Brock in the Venom saga, who is currently working on her third film. Hardy has a lot of action movie experience, with one of his most notable roles being Bane in The dark knight rises.

Idris Elba is also not missing from the list of favorites for the role. However, the Luther star made it clear that it wasn’t something he wanted to do. Elba is one of the actors with the most variety of titles within his filmography that make the list, including several action projects that make him a very good choice despite his age. This year, in addition to returning as Luther in a film for Netflix, he teamed up with Chris Hemsworth in the sequel to Extractionand will soon present a new series, Divert.

Tom Hiddleston fits the profile of 007 perfectly, and landing such a big role in another franchise away from the MCU would help him break away from it. Lokieven as the actor still plays the God of Mischief in the second season of his standalone show.

Richard Madden has already shown that he can be an excellent james bondthrough projects like The bodyguard or more recently in Citadel, the new spy thriller from Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, his close relationship with Amazon Studios could position the former Game Of Thrones star in a very good position if he ever happens to be in the running for the role.

Finally, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the one who has starred in the most recent franchise-related rumors, and there’s no doubt that he’s a very good choice. Currently, the former star of Kick ass is set to return to the comic book world after leaving the MCU, but playing a famous villain in Kraven the hunter.