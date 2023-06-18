Disabled Actors Take Center Stage In Indie Film ‘Daruma’





The independent film “Daruma” – which exemplifies the importance of an authentic cast with actors with disabilities – will hold its world premiere on June 28, just days before the start of Disability Pride Month. The film is part of the Dances With Films festival, which runs from June 22 to July 2 at TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood. The festival, now in its 26th edition, will also screen three disability documentaries: ‘Abled’, directed by Einar Thorsteinsson about Paralympian Blake Leeper; “Baldy for the Blind” (producer-director Drea Castro), centering on a group of blind hikers attempting to climb Mount Baldy; and “You Have No Idea” (director Alexander Jeffery), about a woman trying to seek treatment for her autistic son. There’s also the short “Leak,” from writer-director Jordan Martin, a dystopian drama about a man and his deaf mother. “Daruma,” directed by Alexander Yellen and written by Kelli McNeil-Yellen, is a character study of two friends driving cross-country with a man’s young daughter. It stars Tobias Forrest and John W. Lawson, a wheelchair user and a double amputee respectively, but their disabilities are incidental to the plot. Most mainstream movies about people with disabilities feature named actors in lead roles, but director and cinematographer Yellen says Variety, “We chose a different path by building our film around two authentic lead roles. It meant producing the film completely independently, but ultimately I think we have a better product for it. The festival screening sold out quickly and he hopes the film will “validate our model for other filmmakers hoping to tell similar stories”. Co-writer-producer McNeil-Yellen adds that there is a huge untapped market for similar works. “There is an audience that demands to see content like this and the right partners, the smart partners, will see the value that a film like ‘Daruma’ adds to their bottom line. All six screening rooms at TCL Chinese are wheelchair accessible, and festival founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent say a number of films will be screened with descriptive audio headsets, subtitles and ASL interpreters. The festival’s feature film programming chair, Ariana Farina, said there has been an increase in the number of disability-themed films in recent years. “These films have done incredibly well at the festival and beyond, often with sold-out screenings. I hope this is an indication of a recent shift in industry funding and support for more projects. disabled filmmakers. Apple TV+’s “CODA” film broke barriers when it won the Best Picture Oscar, but so far there hasn’t been a flood of similar films. This year’s Hollywood fare includes “Champions,” directed by Bobby Farrelly, which Focus Features opened in March, starring Woody Harrelson as coach of an intellectually disabled team. Sony’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ release features the work of actor-activist Nic Novicki (voice of Lego Spider-Man) and Danielle Perez, voice of Sun Spider, who uses a mobility device . The film’s co-writers and producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, have long been supporters of hiring people with disabilities, as have the Farrelly brothers. Also in a limited theatrical and streaming release, “Unidentified Objects,” starring Matthew Jeffers. Disability Pride Month commemorates the July 1990 occasion when President George HW Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/festivals/daruma-disabled-actors-tobias-forrest-john-lawson-1235642566/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos