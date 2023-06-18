Newton Center for the Arts Books Debbie Gibson, Billy Bob Thornton

In 2020, Marietta Burke came to work every day in a dark, empty building.
When Governor Roy Cooper issued stay-at-home orders and gathering restrictions in response to the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic, the Newton Performing Arts Center was forced to downsize its workforce and theater and office have become almost desolate.
As the center’s executive director, Burke was the only employee in the building. There were no shows, no performers, and no guests to greet in the historic auditorium. As part of cutting costs and conserving money, Burke said she needed to use as little electricity as possible in the building.
So every day she sat at her desk in the dark answering the phone and trying to make her laptop battery last as long as possible.
Prior to the pandemic, the center served as a rental space and featured many local school shows, self-produced shows and theater productions. In 2019, Burke was named executive director and wanted to change the business model for theaters with a focus on booking shows and touring artists.
The pandemic put a temporary halt to the new model, but once restrictions were lifted and life started to look like normal, the Newton center forged ahead with its plan.
Now, NewtonPAC has successfully transitioned from a community rental hub to a venue entirely reserved for high-profile performers, bringing big-city entertainment to small-town theater. Burke said the center is the second-largest theater in the county behind the PE Monroe Auditorium on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus, and Newton sells many of the shows the auditorium hosts.
We just want to give a good place for entertainment in the county, she said. Something neutral where you can forget everything that’s going on, come here and have a good time with other people who just want to have fun.
Small-town theater, big-city entertainment is the slogan for nonprofit theaters, and Burke said it symbolizes bringing in artists and performers people should travel to areas like Charlotte to see. In June, NewtonPAC featured comedian Donnie Baker and singer Debbie Gibson. Rock band Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters play Saturday night.
Were in a tiny little town, and a lot of people wouldn’t expect these artists to come through here at all, Burke said.
With prices ranging from $25 to $125, depending on the show, Burke said the theater has seen people from South Carolina to Virginia to Tennessee in addition to local residents.
We have someone coming over from Germany to see Billy Bob Thornton, Burke said.
Bethlehem resident Bobby Cronan went to Donnie Baker’s show earlier this month. He said he was surprised the comedian went to this place.
It’s a very, very affordable, quaint little theater, Cronan said. You won’t like a big arena or anything like that. You don’t have to deal with Charlotte’s traffic. Come right here to Newton, NC and see a show.
Kayla Sharoyer also attended the Baker show. She said the proximity to her hometown encouraged her to attend. Theater lives up to the promise of big city entertainment, she says.
Gone are the days of her sitting in her dark office next to an empty auditorium. Now, Burke walks the halls of NewtonPAC on show days to see crew members load up the dark green stage with instruments and sets. She listens to the performers check the sound as her staff load up the bar with concessions.
And, when the doors finally open, she watches as guests pile into the rows of padded wooden seats until the lights go out and the show begins.