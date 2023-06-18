Stranger Things 5 ​​added a major Terminator actor to its star-studded cast





Netflix has announced that Linda Hamilton, one of terminator franchise’s most popular stars, joined the cast of stranger things season 5. The reveal came in the final minutes of Tudum 2023, the final annual episode of Netflix’s global fan event. No word has been given on who Hamilton will portray in stranger things season 5. However, given that this will be the last entry in the main series of the hit supernatural sci-fi show, we suspect Hamilton’s character will have a big part to play. After all, you’re not hiring Sarah Connors – the badass character Hamilton played in the franchise – for a small role. Hamilton has appeared in many films over the decades. However, as we said before, she is best known for playing Sarah Connors in the terminator film series. The first entry in the franchise, 1984 terminatorcatapulted Hamilton and co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger into the limelight, and the duo starred in other terminator films in the period of almost 40 years since. The couple were last seen in a terminator the movie together was from 2019 dark fate. A direct sequel to 1989 Terminator 2: Judgment Day – thus ignoring the events in Terminator: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: GenisysAnd Terminator: Hi) – was fairly well received by critics but failed to ignite the worldwide box office. Hamilton was last seen on numerous TV shows, such as Big City Greens on the Disney channel, Foreign resident on SyFy, and Claws on DTT. The last major popular TV series she starred in was NBC’s Chuck in 2012, so her addition to the stranger things The cast marks their biggest small-screen role in a decade. stranger thingsThe fifth season, which has yet to begin filming due to the ongoing writers’ strike – read our guide to all the movies and TV shows affected by the WGA strike – will be the last entry in the main series. of the franchise. According to series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, however, stranger things 5 is shaping up to be the deadliest season yet. There is more stranger things-path-based content, too. A play – titled The first shadow – will reach London’s West End in late 2023, while an animated TV show is in development (per Variety) at Upside Down Pictures, the production company created by the Duffers in late 2022. For more Netflix-based coverage, find out which TV series have joined stranger things on our best Netflix shows list. And be sure to check out more news from Tudum 2023, including the first extended clip for the witcher season 3, a first look at the mind-blowing new sci-fi show from Game Of Thrones‘ showrunners and teasers (along with release dates and windows) for Netflix’s live action take on two popular anime franchises. Today’s best Netflix deals

