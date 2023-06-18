Entertainment
Author Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar on Bollywood’s penchant for floral metaphors
I think it happened somewhere outside, maybe on a walk, with friends, when we passed by a tree that someone identified as kachnar. Mountain Ebony. Immediately, someone from the group said, “Kachchi kali kachnar ki todi nahi jaati”. You do not break the bud of the mountain ebony flower. Soon someone also offered a line: “Ek baar hui jo dosti todi nahi jaati”. Friendship, once forged, does not break.
The remark and rejoinder were not lost on the rest of us who had grown up on a regular Bollywood diet in the 1990s. I remember the summer of 1996 in Mubhandar in Jharkhand, the industrial township where I grew up. In the heat and dust of a small town, the summers weren’t exactly romantic. The unyielding sun has taken you prisoner within. But, thanks to cable television, which in our small-town parlance has become a satellite dish connection, and Bollywood, the summers have become bearable. But back to the summer of kachnars and the year that summer came to me through Hindi movie songs and its love of floral metaphors.
Kachchi kali kachnar ki todi nahi jaati is the opening line of a song by Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), written by Sameer and sung by Asha Bhosle and Kumar Sanu. I marveled at how the random objects of a flower, in our case, reminded us of songs we grew up with. But then, I argued, it might be because kachnar was an unusual song for Hindi movies that were usually filled with gulaab or rose references. Take for example when Preeti Sagar sang the words of Harindranath Chattopadhyays, My heart beats, keep on repeating, in Julie (1975), she sang, my heart encloses a pot of roses. Not a pot of jasmines or marigolds.
Roses rule, at least in Hindi movie songs. And maybe because roses are considered a symbol of love. But there are also other emotions, right? And other flowers that could be used to express love?
No wonder kachnar caught our attention and for a long time I felt like Waqt Hamara Hai’s kachnar song was perhaps the only time the unsung flower was commemorated in Hindi movies.
But there was another kachnar song a song about kachnar’s kachchi kali in hindi film Hungama (1971), which was Kachchi kali kachnar ki kya samjhegi baatein pya ki? What will the young bud of mountain ebony know about words of love? Written by Anjaan, the song was sung by Manna Dey and Asha Bhosle. Was it just a coincidence that Sameer, who is the son of Anjaans, would write, 20 years later, the next kachnar song for a Hindi film, and that it would also be sung by Asha Bhosle?
If the rose was the high point of Bollywood’s romantic metaphors, the humble and ubiquitous marigold has also found its way into its pantheons. Saiyan chhed deve, nanad chutki leve, sasural genda phool My fiancé teases me, while his sister pinches me; my in-laws’ house is like a marigold flower. These are the first lines of folk Genda phool, in the voice of Rekha Bharadwaj, in Delhi-6 (2009).
Also, jasmine. That is to say, cameli. However, the two Hindi movie songs that come to mind don’t refer to chameli as a flower; they speak of Chameli as the name of a person, of a woman. The first song is Mera naam hai Chameli, main hoon maalin albeli My name is Chameli, I am a gardener and a beauty with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, from the film Raja aur Runk (1968). The next chameli song I remember was a big hit at Saraswati Puja pandals in 2012. Chikni Chameli, from the remake of Agneepath with a very fearsome Rishi Kapoor. Mera naam hai Chameli is memorable to me for another reason. I can’t help but think of his parody, Mera naam hai Calendar, main to chala kitchen ke andar My name is Calendar and inside the kitchen I go from the 1987 sci-fi movie Mr. India.
Another unusual flower or plant that has been mentioned in at least two Hindi film songs is the mahua. Yes, the very useful mahua, which may not be of the shayrana type like the gulaab or flirtatious like the chameli, but it has its own nasha both figuratively and literally. Many thanks to Gulzar for recognizing mahua in two songs he wrote. The first, O babua ye mahua mehekne laga hai Look, my boy, this mahua flower is perfumed by Sadma (1983), with a dance by the Silk Smitha; and the second, the refrain mahua mahua mehka mehka sung by Alka Yagnik in the song, O re kanchi, by Santosh Sivans ethereal Asoka (2001), which, incidentally, also has the refrain jhoom chameli by Suneeta Rao.
It’s not every day that bitter neem ends up in a Hindi movie song. Unless they’re averse to sweet honey, of course. Kabhi neem neem kabhi shahad shahadmora piya My beloved is sometimes bitter like neem and sometimes sweet like honey in the words of Mehboobs and the voice of Madhushrees, by Mani Ratnams Yuva (2004).
In recent years, with its shift to urban-centric themes, Hindi films seem to have moved away from the invocation of nature and flowers that brought a sense of changing seasons to the story. But here is another song that refuses to leave the dense rainforest that is my mind, a song by Yogesh from the 1974 Basu Chatterjees film Rajnigandha: Rajnigandha phool tumhare, mehke yoon hi jeewan mein My life is scented with the tuberoses you gave me. May love find us in all seasons like this.
Hansda Sowvendra Shekhars’ translation of Manoj Rupdas’ novel I Named My Sister Silence is coming from Westland
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/express-sunday-eye/author-hansda-sowvendra-shekhar-bollywoods-penchant-floral-metaphors-8667429/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Author Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar on Bollywood’s penchant for floral metaphors
- Racehorse Retraining organizes fundraiser for cricket tournaments
- Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani and Neil Barrett interpret timelessness at menswear shows in Milan | ap-lifestyles
- Investors unhappy with Beijing bid to boost state-owned enterprises
- simple google shopping
- Desperate families arrive in Greece to search for missing people after their boat capsized
- Polls looming in 5 states, PM to meet BJP volunteers in Bhopal
- Stranger Things 5 added a major Terminator actor to its star-studded cast
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown dies at age 81
- Telangana HM remark on dress code for women stirs row
- Ron DeSantis’ allies say Donald Trump is ‘obsessed with male genitalia’
- Newton Center for the Arts Books Debbie Gibson, Billy Bob Thornton