Actor Vijay addresses students at gathering in Chennai and hits out at political parties





Although Vijay did not directly allude to entering politics, he made it clear that he was not happy with the functioning of political parties.

Amid speculation that Vijay, one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry, is planning to enter politics, the actor addressed an event organized by All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, his fan association, in Chennai on Saturday June 17 to congratulate the recently deceased students of class 10 and class 12. The actor, who is due to celebrate his 49th birthday on June 22, did not give any clues about entry into politics but urged students to cultivate the habit of reading and to read stalwarts like Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamarajar. Although Vijay did not directly allude to entering politics, he made it clear that he was unhappy with the way political parties work and asked new voters to be careful with their choices. Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which has transformed itself into a social welfare organization, had contested local body elections in Tamil Nadu in October 2021 and won 115 seats out of 169 where she was a candidate. Taking punches in the currently elected political parties in power, Vijay warned students against bribes for votes. You are the voters of tomorrow. You will elect future leaders. We rack our eyes with our hands, getting money for votes. Consider a politician giving Rs 1000 to a voter in a constituency that has 1.5 lakh voters. How much did he have to give as a bribe, almost 15 crore? If a person gives a bribe of Rs 15 crore, think how much he must have earned before that! I want all of this to be part of your education system. There will be a change if you go and tell your parents they shouldn’t get money to vote, he said. The event, held at the RK Convention Center at Neelangarai in Chennai, was unusual as Vijay normally only attends film-related events. Later, the Iyakkam, his fan association, organized other events and even challenged local polls. In previous years, Iyakkam has done statewide humanitarian work as part of the cast’s birthday. However, this year he met young students who will be voters for the first time in the upcoming general elections and in the 2026 parliamentary elections. He also recalled a dialogue from Dhanush star Asuran that says education cannot be taken away from people at any cost, and said that thought had a big impact on him. I wanted to do something for education, which is an integral part of life. It’s been in my head for so long, and now is a good time to do it, he said. He also added that education goes beyond what is taught in classrooms. Stating that students should read beyond their textbooks, he said he had only recently developed a reading habit. I was not used to reading. Recently I started reading and I enjoy the process of reading. You should know the leaders. Read Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamarajar. Take the good things and leave the bad. That should be your take home message, he said. He also said that students who passed their exams should spend time with those who did not pass and motivate them to try them again. There will be people who will discourage you but won’t take it to heart. Listen only to what your heart says, he says. He ended his speech with the phrase Valarpom kalvi, Valarga en kutty nanba nanbis (which basically means cultivate education and let all my little friends grow up). Watch: Actor Vijay’s Political Entry: What’s the plan and can it work?

