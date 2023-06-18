Author Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar on Bollywood’s penchant for floral metaphors

I think it happened somewhere outside, maybe on a walk, with friends, when we passed by a tree that someone identified as kachnar. Mountain Ebony. Immediately, someone from the group said, “Kachchi kali kachnar ki todi nahi jaati”. You do not break the bud of the mountain ebony flower. Soon someone also offered a line: “Ek baar hui jo dosti todi nahi jaati”. Friendship, once forged, does not break.

The remark and rejoinder were not lost on the rest of us who grew up on a regular Bollywood diet in the 1990s. I remember the summer of 1996 in Mubhandar in Jharkhand, the industrial township where I grew up. In the heat and dust of a small town, the summers weren’t exactly romantic. The unyielding sun has taken you prisoner within. But, thanks to cable television, which in our small-town parlance has become a satellite dish connection, and Bollywood, the summers have become bearable. But back to the summer of kachnars and the year that summer came to me through Hindi movie songs and its love of floral metaphors.

Kachchi kali kachnar ki todi nahi jaati is the opening line of a song by Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), written by Sameer and sung by Asha Bhosle and Kumar Sanu. I marveled at how the random objects of a flower, in our case, reminded us of songs we grew up with. But then, I argued, it might be because kachnar was an unusual song for Hindi movies that were usually filled with gulaab or rose references. Take for example when Preeti Sagar sang the words of Harindranath Chattopadhyays, My heart beats, keep on repeating, in Julie (1975), she sang, my heart encloses a pot of roses. Not a pot of jasmines or marigolds.